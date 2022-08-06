Assam: UPPL Party Vows for Corruption Free Environment in BTR, Celebrates 7th Foundation Day

KOKRAJHAR, AUG 5: The ruling United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) party on Friday celebrated it’s 7th foundation day with befitting colourful programmes in various places across the districts of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

In Kokrajhar, the UPPL central committee organised the foundation day celebration in association with Kokrajhar district committee of UPPL party held at Chandrapara ME School playground in Kokrajhar with various attractive programmes.

Notably,the UPPL party was founded on 5th August (2015) at Dotma Rongjashali in Kokrajhar district with the presidentship Urkhao Gwra Brahma (now Assam cabinet minister) and since then rendered services towards the welfare and integration of all sections of the society across the region.

UPPL president and Bodoland Territorial Region chief executive member (CEM) Pramod Boro hoisted party flag followed by founder president and Assam cabinet minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma paid homage to martyrs on the occasion.

A friendly football match between UPPL central committee XI and Kokrajhar district committee of UPPL XI and twg of war competition for women was was organised on the occasion.

BTR CEM Pramod Boro also laid a foundation stone for construction of martyr Sujit Narzary park at Bhatipara in Kokrajhar.UPPL president and several senior party leaders met Bodoland movement martyr’s family members on the occasion.

Addressing the foundation day celebration UPPL president Pramod Boro, extended his congratulations to all citizens of BTR districts including party leader, worker, members and welll wishers, said that today the UPPL party celebrates it’s 7th foundation day in Kokrajhar as well across the districts of the Bodoland region with colourful programme scheduled that marked the marvelous journey of seven years on it’s existence in the region.

He has lauded party leader, worker and members who have been coming forward towards the uplift and welfare of the society since it’s inception and accordingly today party able to come to the reign in BTR government, BJP led NDA alliance partner government at Dispur and centre.

Boro said that the UPPL has now coming with dedicated and hardworking for all round development of the society since it’s inception and several strategies have been initiated to make healthy upliftment.

” Since the signing of the BTR accord,the region is now getting good environment with prevailing peace and tranquility among the society as peoples cutting across the communities are getting healthy welfare and integration”,Boro said.

He said that the UPPL led UPPL-BJP-GSP alliance government is committed to work for the welfare and development of the society for paving the way healthy welfare.He informed that the UPPL led BTR government has so far launched various mission and vision to create healthy development of human resources across the region which are included CEM’s Super 50 mission for UPSC coaching, Bodoland Super 50 mission for IIT, NIT, Bodoland Skill Development mission, Bodoland Pig Mission etc.

” We are committed to work for corruption free enviornment through the spirit of better governance”,he said.

Boro alleged that the previous BPF led BTC government indulged massive anomalies and corruption on all welfare and development schemes across the region in their 17 year ruled and accordingly around 3000 crores of liability was found in the Bodoland government.

He has been emphasizing for bringing corruption and anomalies free enviornment in Bodoland region through the prevailing of better governance.

” There is no any space of dadagiri and corruption spheres in the Bodoand region as BTR government has been stepping out with zero tolerance on any corruption”,he said.

” Smart Bodoland, peaceful and green Bodoland is must be created in the Bodoland region.We are working with dedicatedly towards the unity and integrity and accordingly necessary strategies have been initiated for prevailing peace and tranquility among the society”,Boro said adding that so far,the BTR government made 3000 appointments in several departments in last 18 months of UPPL led UPPL-BJP-GSP alliance government and nearly 5000 appointments would be done within this year.

He has opined that Agricultural and Horticulture aspects must be uplifted in BTR districts to make massive production of products and launched several job oriented programme and training schemes.

He has assured that UPPL party is always with the citizens and would be continuing in days to come to make healthy upliftment.

” We are not lier in front of the public,we are carrying various steps to pave the way to meet healthy development”,he said.

He said that all clauses of the historic BTR accord is going through the properly implementation one to one as per spirit of BTR accord clauses.He informed that several clauses of the BTR accord so far implemented with letter and spirit that have coming through the right direction.

UPPL founder president and Assam cabinet minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma haa congratulations to all citizens of the BTR districts on the occasion of the party’s foundation day celebration.

Among others,BTCLA speaker Katiram Boro, MLA Lawrence Islary, BJP leader and BTR executve members Reoreoa Narzihary,Ranendra Narzary, BTR executive member and GSP vice president Ghanashyam Das, BTR executive members Rakesh Brahma,Dr Nilut Swargiary, MLA Lawrence Islary were prominent attendees on the occasion.