Guwahati
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Gaurav Gogoi to Lead Congress Argument Against Waqf Amendment Bill

The Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will introduce the bill, with Congress and other parties strongly opposing it, dubbing it "unconstitutional"

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 2: The controversy surrounding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is to heat up in Lok Sabha on Wednesday as Congress Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi heads the opposition case against the bill.

The Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will introduce the bill, with Congress and other parties strongly opposing it, dubbing it “unconstitutional” and charging the BJP with making an effort to “take away” the rights of Muslims.

Gogoi faulted the government’s management of the bill, saying that a clause-by-clause debate, which was supposed to be held in the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), was not done.

He also alleged that the law violates the Constitution and minority rights, cautioning that it may disrupt communal harmony in the nation. “The attitude of the government since day one has been to introduce such a law which is against the Constitution and minorities, which will upset the peace in the country,” he added.

Simultaneously, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi also protested outside Parliament, dressed in black and brandishing a sign that said, “Reject Waqf Bill.”

His protest underscored the opposition’s staunch opposition to the proposed amendments, which they opine erode the independence of Waqf properties and dismiss the Muslim community’s concerns.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, however, came out in defense of the bill, brushing aside opposition concerns as being politically motivated. Addressing the media, Rijiju termed the day as “historic” and stated that the bill was moved in the national interest.

“Not only crores of Muslims but the entire country will back it. Those opposing it are doing so politically. I will give facts in the House, and if anyone opposes, they should oppose on the basis of logic—we will respond to them,” he said.

Rijiju pointed out that the bill was brought in after careful consideration and preparation, which means the government is sure of its aims. “When we are bringing such a bill, we have come after a lot of thought and preparation,” he further said.

With the bill to be tabled in Parliament today, both BJP and Congress have sent whips to their MPs to make sure that every MP attends the House. As anxiety increases between the incumbent BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition INDIA bloc, the motion of the debate is likely to be decided by majority strength on the floor, as attempts at bipartisan consensus are lacking.

