Gossaigaon Sahitya Sabha pays respects to late Padmashee Dr Birendra Nath Dutta

GOSSAIGAON, Oct 27: The Gossaigaon Sahitya Sabha Unit paid heartfelt tributes to the late Padmashee Dr Birendra Nath Dutta, an eminent scholar, educationist, folk-culture researcher, and advocate for language and culture, in a ceremony held in Gossaigaon.

During the wreath-laying ceremony that took place on the 25th of October at its branch office, Gossaigaon Sahitya Sabha Unit described Dr Dutta as a lifelong educator and a sage of wisdom. The event included a silent prayer for the eternal peace of his departed soul.

Khanindra Nath Das, President of Gossaigaon Shakha Sahitya Sabha, led the wreath-laying program, which was presided over by Assistant Secretary Bijan Das. During the ceremony, Amardeep Roy, a retired teacher of Chilarai M.E School, discussed the close and unbreakable bond that the renowned Assamese litterateur Dr Kameswar Brahma had with Assam. He also mentioned that Dr Brahma earned his doctoral degree by writing a thesis on the life of Dr Birendra Nath Dutta.

Professor Pradip Kr. Das from Gossaigaon College reminisced about Dr Birendra Nath Dutta’s cheerful, simple, and soft-spoken nature. He highlighted Dr Dutta’s distinguished literary career and his two terms as the President of Asom Sahitya Sabha, which he served with integrity and dedication.

Retired Headmaster Putul Chandra Das of Gurufela High School and Baidyanath Saha shared various insights from Dr Birendra Nath Dutta’s professional life.

Khanindra Nath Das, President of Gossaigaon Shakha Sahitya Sabha, praised Dr Birendra Nath Dutta’s creative mindset and expressed a hope that the professor’s example, from his college years to the university, would serve as an inspiration for all.