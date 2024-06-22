10th International Yoga Day celebrated across Assam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 21: To promote yoga for overall development, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria participated in the 10th International Day of Yoga organised by National AYUSH Mission Assam in collaboration with the district administration, Kamrup(M), held at DTRP indoor stadium on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Kataria said, “Yoga is an ancient and wonderful science of Indian culture. The history of yoga is thousands of years old, and it is believed that yoga has been practiced ever since civilisation began. It is a science-based spiritual discipline that focuses on establishing harmony between mind and body. It is the art and science of healthy living.”

Governor Kataria also mentioned that besides Maharishi Patanjali, many sages and yoga gurus have contributed significantly to the development of yoga through practice and yogic literature. He highlighted that today, the entire world benefits from yoga.

Addressing this year’s theme, ‘Yoga for Self and Society’, the Governor emphasised that regular practice of yoga promotes individual well-being, which leads to societal harmony. “Yoga is an invaluable gift of our ancient tradition, which our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spearheaded to make it a global phenomenon. Yoga has always been India’s unique way to remain fit. It has immense potential in enhancing the physical and mental well-being of humankind, making one’s life healthy and purposeful,” the Governor added.

Furthermore, the Governor stressed that yoga should be integrated into everyone’s daily routine for optimal health benefits. “Yoga should not be confined to practicing it on the occasion of Yoga Day only. It should be practiced daily. I would be happy if the participants continue practicing yoga to achieve the maximum benefits of this ancient tradition, keeping themselves fit and free from disease,” he emphasised.

The yoga session witnessed active participation from minister of Finance, Ajanta Neog, additional chief secretary Biswaranjan Samal, mission director of National Health Mission Dr Lakshmipriya, commissioner and secretary of Medical Education and Research Department Sidharth Singh, GMC mayor Mrigen Sarania, DC Kamrup(M) Sumit Sattawan, and several others.

In like manner, along with the rest of the nation, the 10th International Yoga Day was observed in Cachar in a befitting manner on Friday. A program was organised on the occasion at India Club’s indoor stadium in Silchar by the district administration in collaboration with the district health society.

Present at the event were Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty, newly-elected Silchar MP Parimal Suklabaidya, district commissioner Cachar Rohan Kumar Jha, district development commissioner Norsing Bey, additional district commissioner Van Lal Limpuia Nampui, ACS, and assistant commissioners and Executive Magistrates Anjali Kumari and Jonali Devi.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Dipayan Chakraborty said, “Yoga is an ancient Indian practice that helps in maintaining both physical and mental well-being, and over the years, it has found popularity in other countries as well. In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed marking a day as the International Day of Yoga in his address at the UN General Assembly, and the proposal was endorsed by 175 member states, following which the United Nations recognised June 21 as the day to celebrate yoga.”

He added, “Over the past one and a half years, yoga has gained more importance due to the pandemic. Accordingly, the theme for International Yoga Day 2024 has been decided by the UN to be ‘Yoga for Self and Society’. It should be our moral duty to build an immune, healthier, and stronger India by adopting yoga as an effective adjunct to prevent such pandemics. I urge everyone to adopt yoga as a lifestyle that is based on the science of holistic living.”

Speaking at the event, MP Parimal Suklabaidya said, “It is with great joy and pride that I welcome you all to the 10th International Yoga Day celebration. Today marks a significant milestone in our journey of promoting health, harmony, and peace through the ancient practice of yoga. As part of a global movement that transcends borders, cultures, and languages, yoga, with its roots in India, has grown into a worldwide phenomenon, embraced by millions for its profound benefits to the mind, body, and spirit.”

He noted that the United Nations declared June 21 as International Yoga Day in 2014, recognising the universal appeal of this timeless practice. Since then, this day has served as a reminder of the holistic approach yoga offers to health and well-being.

Emphasising the importance of including yoga in daily life, Suklabaidya said, “Over the past decade, the world has witnessed an incredible surge in the popularity of yoga. From bustling urban centers to tranquil rural communities, people from all walks of life have discovered the transformative power of yoga. It has become an integral part of human lives, helping to navigate the complexities of modern living with grace and resilience.” He added that this year’s theme, ‘Yoga for Self and Society’, resonates deeply with our collective aspiration for a healthier, more compassionate world. It reminds us of the importance of nurturing physical health while also tending to mental and emotional well-being.

Earlier, different yoga exercises and meditation were performed under the supervision of yoga instructor of Jatiya Byam Vidyalaya, Chandan Deb, in the presence of MP Parimal Suklabaidya, MLA Dipayan Chakraborty, and DC Rohan Kumar Jha. This was stated in a press release issued by the Regional Office of Information & Public Relations, Barak Valley Zone, Silchar.

Similarly, International Day of Yoga (IDY-2024) was celebrated on Friday throughout NF Railway as a global celebration of well-being. Yoga practice sessions were organised at headquarters, all divisions, and workshops to spread awareness among the masses about the importance of yoga and its effects on human health. The International Yoga Day 2024 theme, ‘Yoga for Self and Society’, emphasises the dual benefits of yoga practice: enhancing personal well-being and improving society at large. This theme recognises that inner serenity and self-care are the cornerstones of a happy and healthy existence. Notably, the 2024 International Yoga Day marks the 10th anniversary of the event.

At the NFR Headquarters, the International Day of Yoga program was held at the Railway Indoor Stadium, Maligaon, with the theme ‘Yoga for Self and Society’. Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, general manager, NF Railway, along with other senior officials, was present on the occasion where railway officers and staff participated wholeheartedly, performing ‘asanas’ with their families. The IDY-2024 was also observed at all five divisions of NFR, with the participation of thousands of railway employees and their family members.

The June 21, being the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere, symbolises a period of development, growth, and reestablished ties to the natural world and oneself.

NF Railway used various social media platforms to create extensive awareness among the public about the benefits of practicing yoga.

Likewise, International Yoga Day was observed at different venues in Dima Hasao district along with the rest of the world on Friday. A central program was organised at the district headquarters in Haflong by Ayush Mission in collaboration with the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council and the district administration.

Executive member, NCHAC in charge of Elementary Education, Donphainon Thaosen, attended the program as chief guest, along with executive members Probita Johori, Zosumthang Hmar, and members of the Autonomous Council. District commissioner Simanta Kumar Das, along with ADCs and assistant commissioners, also participated. Officers from Assam Police, along with their officials, gathered to participate in International Yoga Day.

During his speech, chief guest EM Thaosen said, “Yoga is an invaluable gift from our forefathers and this is not just an exercise but unity of mind and body, and this should be practiced by all for our well-being.” Prizes were distributed to the winners of the yoga competition.

The main program of the event included demonstrations of yoga postures and meditation sessions by instructor Paiham Kemprai, which saw significant participation from students of different schools and colleges, administrative officials, police personnel, and other institutions.

Our Nagaon correspondent adds: The National Ayush Mission, in association with the Nagaon district administration, observed the 10th International Yoga Day at the community hall of Nagaon Police Reserve on Friday.

The event commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial earthen lamp by DC Narendra Kr Shah, who also delivered the welcome address, highlighting the prospects and impacts of yoga on human health and wellbeing. Local MLA Rupak Sarma attended the program as the chief guest and participated in the yoga activities. In his address, MLA Sarma emphasised that yoga and other physical exercises help people maintain mental and physical health, urging the new generation to incorporate yoga into their daily routines.

Yoga guru Prabhat Ch Bora led the yoga activities during the event. Participants included SP Sapnaneel Deka, DC (Development) Gunajit Kashyap, chief executive officer of Nagaon Zila Parishad Ananta Gogoi, joint director of District Health Services Dr Phoni Pathak, CRPF commandant, and other officials from the Nagaon district and police administration.

Similarly, Delhi Public School, Nagaon, celebrated International Yoga Day with great enthusiasm on the school campus. The hour-long yoga session was inaugurated and introduced by Ritu Rajnish, the principal of the school. The event began with a brief note on the benefits of yoga by Gurpreet Monga, highlighting numerous advantages for both body and mind. During the event, students from classes 5, 6, and 7 performed ‘sukhasana’ with breathing exercises, and ‘Om Shanti’ created a calm and focused atmosphere for the session. The event was seamlessly executed by Mehboob Rasul Borbhuyan, the physical education teacher of the school.

Additionally, Arogya Care Foundation, in collaboration with the National Ayush Mission, celebrated the day with great enthusiasm at Nagaon Central Jail, Morigaon District Jail, and Biswanath District Jail. According to a press note, inmates of Nagaon Central Jail actively participated in the event by performing the IDY yoga protocol and a captivating yoga demonstration. Attendees included Tapash Kumar Bhuyan, superintendent; Manash Pratim Burhagohain, jailer; Dhiraj Basumatary, assistant jailer; and Ajoy Singh, assistant jailer. Yoga Guru Tapan Kumar Dey, yoga instructor Dipesh Ch Dey, and Nijara Bora guided and supported the entire event, which was coordinated by Rupjyoti Kar, as stated in the press note.

Our Morigaon correspondent adds: With the theme ‘Yoga for Self and Society’, the 10th International Yoga Day was celebrated with pomp and gaiety by the Morigaon district administration at Morigaon Police Reserve on Friday. The Morigaon district administration, in collaboration with Ayush Mission, Assam, organised the community yoga practice here. The International Yoga practice began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. A team of yoga teachers guided the participants, including the superintendent of police, ADCs, police personnel, and students.

Our Hojai correspondent adds: In synchronisation with the rest of the world, the 10th International Yoga Day was observed by various institutions and individuals in Hojai district on Friday. The Hojai district administration organised the event at the community hall in Sankardevnagar, Hojai.

MLA of Hojai Constituency, Ramkrishna Ghosh, graced the occasion along with many other dignitaries. Speaking on the occasion, Ghosh said, “Yoga originated from our motherland, India. It is a precious gift for a healthy and prosperous life; everyone should take its benefits.” Many other guests and officers also took part in the yoga session.

Our Kokrajhar correspondent adds: Along with the rest of the state, the 10th International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2024 was celebrated at different locations in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) districts on Friday with befitting programs scheduled, witnessing a massive number of yoga participants.

In Kokrajhar, the government of Bodoland Territorial Region, in association with the 7th Assam Battalion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), celebrated the International Day of Yoga at the BTC Secretariat Complex, Bodofa Nwgwr, and the Kokrajhar District Sports Association organised the event at the KDSA indoor stadium in Kokrajhar on Friday.

People from all sections of society, including government officials and citizens, participated in the event and took part in the yoga exercise session.

Pramod Boro, the chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), graced the yoga day celebration and took part in the yoga exercise session with enthusiasm.

CEM Boro extended his warm greetings to all citizens of the Bodoland region, as well as the state as a whole, on the occasion of International Day of Yoga on Friday.

“I am glad to participate in the 10th International Day of Yoga celebrations today across the state. Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self. To alleviate the ails of humanity, ‘Yoga for Self and Society’ is the panacea. Let us all strive to embrace the holistic benefits of yoga and inculcate this ancient practice in our daily lives,” he said.

He also said, ‘Yoga for Self & Society’ is more than a mere theme; it forms the basis of personal peace & societal harmony.

Meanwhile, the NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati marked the 10th International Yoga Day with a mass yoga session at the community hall on Friday. The event saw enthusiastic participation from over 100 individuals, including HODs, employees, representatives of the union and association, family members, members of Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club, and associates.

The session was conducted by Rubul Das, a certified yoga guru and jawan from the CISF, NTPC Bongaigaon unit. Induri S Reddy, GM (O&M), NTPC Bongaigaon, led the yoga session and addressed the gathering, emphasising the importance of yoga in achieving holistic well-being and fostering a sense of global unity.

Senior officials, including A K Singh, AGM (FM), Sushil Kr Singh, AGM (C&M), Paresh Mathur, AGM (TS), and Onkar Nath, AGM (HR), along with representatives from the union and association, participated in the session.

Rubul Das led the participants through various asanas based on the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) released by the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India. He provided valuable insights into maintaining a healthy and mindful diet and demonstrated asanas aimed at reducing body weight and improving breathing for longevity.

The event highlighted the collective commitment to promoting health and wellness through yoga. This year’s theme, ‘Yoga for Self and Society’, underscores the importance of yoga in enhancing personal and communal well-being.

In Chirang, Joyanta Basumatary, Lok Sabha MP, attended the yoga day celebration held at Kajalgaon. Participants from various corners enthusiastically participated in the yoga exercise session.

Our Biswanath Chariali correspondent adds: On Friday, Assam Rifles celebrated the 10th International Yoga Day with mass yoga demonstrations.

In Sonitpur district, Assam Rifles co-hosted a large-scale yoga event graced by the presence of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Haflong Garrison in Dima Hasao district conducted a mass yoga display and a special session for children in KV and ARHS. The Srikona Garrison in Cachar district fostered community well-being through its demonstration.

Similarly, Biswanath district administration organised the central program of the 10th International Yoga Day at Kamalakanta Natya Samaj on Friday at 6:30 in the morning, in association with the Department of AYUSH. The program was attended by Biswanath MLA Pramod Borthakur, Biswanath district commissioner Dr Neha Yadav, CEO Biswanath Diganta Baishya, Biswanath SP Shubhasish Barua, ADC Dhrubajyoti Das, circle officer Trishna Mipun, assistant commissioner cum DIPRO (i.c) Pushpankar Patir, Bichitra Das, and other dignitaries.

It is noteworthy that the two-day yoga program began on June 20, and the district administration organised competitions among students. The winners of the yoga day competitions received their prizes during the event.

Our Gossaigaon correspondent adds: The 31st Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Gossaigaon celebrated International Yoga Day with a series of invigorating yoga events held at various locations within the Gossaigaon sub-division, including the Battalion Headquarters, all its BOPs, Raimona National Park, and Habrubil Community Centre, Gossaigaon. The celebrations saw active participation from Battalion personnel, local officials, and community members, emphasising the importance of yoga in promoting health and well-being.

At the Battalion Headquarters, the event was graced by the presence of senior officers including Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, commandant; LN Singh, deputy commandant; Dighade SR, deputy commandant; and Pranava Shukla, deputy commandant, along with numerous Battalion personnel. The session included a series of yoga asanas and breathing exercises aimed at enhancing physical and mental health, highlighting the integral role of yoga in maintaining a balanced lifestyle.

Simultaneously, at the scenic Raimona National Park, Pranava Shukla, deputy commandant, led the yoga session with the participation of Battalion personnel. The serene environment of the national park provided an ideal backdrop for the yoga practices, allowing participants to connect deeply with nature while performing various asanas.

Similarly, Habrubil Community Centre, Gossaigaon, hosted a vibrant yoga event attended by Aranyak Saikia, IAS, SDO-Civil, Gossaigaon, Ranjeet Kumar, assistant commandant, local civil officials, community members, and personnel from the 31 Battalion. This gathering underscored the communal spirit of International Yoga Day, bringing together civilians and security forces to celebrate the holistic benefits of yoga. The event featured a variety of yoga practices designed to cater to participants of all ages and fitness levels, fostering a sense of unity and collective well-being.

Commandant Chiranjib Bhattacharjee expressed his delight at the enthusiastic participation across all venues and asserted that, “Yoga is a powerful tool for enhancing both physical and mental resilience, crucial for our personnel and the community. The overwhelming response to today’s events demonstrates our collective commitment to fostering a healthier and more harmonious society.”

Our Tezpur correspondent adds: Tezpur University (TU) observed the 10th International Day of Yoga on Friday at the Community Hall of the University. The event began with a traditional lamp lighting ceremony, symbolising the dispelling of darkness and the ushering in of knowledge and enlightenment. Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, vice chancellor of TU, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

In his inaugural address, the vice chancellor emphasised the importance of integrating yoga into daily life for a healthier and more balanced lifestyle. “Yoga implies the union of mind, body, and spirit with the supreme being. It is a way of life, and regular practice of yoga, even if for 30 minutes, can have numerous benefits for our physical and mental health,” Prof Singh said.

During the event, the vice chancellor also inaugurated the second edition of ‘MANTHAN’, an e-magazine published on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.

Prof Papori Baruah, head of the Centre for Yoga and Sports Sciences and chairperson of the organising committee, delivered the welcome address. She highlighted how the yoga activities at TU have extended beyond the university’s boundaries through outreach activities like cycle rallies, children camps, yogathon, and meditation camps.

The attendees participated in a common yoga protocol session led by experienced yoga instructors Nagendra Jain and Partha Pratim Das. The session included various asanas, pranayama (breathing exercises), meditation, and other exercises. During the celebration, Tezpur University students and children from various age groups who attended the yoga camp showcased their yoga performances. It’s noteworthy that the university concluded its 51-day Yoga Mahotsav on Friday, organised by the Centre for Yoga and Sports Sciences in collaboration with the National Service Scheme wing of the university.

Our Jorhat correspondent adds: State minister for Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Veterinary Affairs, Atul Bora, led the 10th International Yoga Day celebrations in Jorhat district by participating in the yoga session held at Chandra Kamal Bezbaruah Commerce College campus on Friday morning.

Jorhat district commissioner Pulak Mahanta, GMCH principal Dr Achyut Chandra Baishya, district administration and health department officials, yoga trainers, and local people practiced the ancient art along with Bora, who inaugurated the session by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister emphasised the health benefits of yoga and advocated for its inclusion in education from a young age. He highlighted that practicing yoga helps maintain both mental and physical fitness, noting its increasing global popularity.

After the session, Bora awarded prizes to the winners of the yoga competition organised at the Jorhat District Yoga Centre on June 16 as part of the International Yoga Day celebrations.