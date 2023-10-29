Guwahati shocker! Photographer at Kamakhya temple rapes minor girl near parking area

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 29: A shocking incident emerged from Guwahati city in Assam where a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a photographer, Nayan Haloi, based at Kamakhya Temple in Nilachal Hills.

The incident occurred last night near the VIP car parking outside the temple. The victim and her mother, who have been begging outside the temple for the past few months, used to camp under the foot over bridge.

The mother of the victim approached the Kamakhya police outpost for assistance and lodged an FIR against Haloi. The city police apprehended the accused on Sunday for further investigation. The Kamakhya Devalaya Management Committee has not yet commented on the issue.