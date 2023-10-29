22 C
Guwahati
Monday, October 30, 2023
type here...

Guwahati shocker! Photographer at Kamakhya temple rapes minor girl near parking area

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 29: A shocking incident emerged from Guwahati city in Assam where a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a photographer, Nayan Haloi, based at Kamakhya Temple in Nilachal Hills.

- Advertisement -

The incident occurred last night near the VIP car parking outside the temple. The victim and her mother, who have been begging outside the temple for the past few months, used to camp under the foot over bridge.

The mother of the victim approached the Kamakhya police outpost for assistance and lodged an FIR against Haloi. The city police apprehended the accused on Sunday for further investigation. The Kamakhya Devalaya Management Committee has not yet commented on the issue.

Mangalyaan-2 Mission: Know All About The Payloads And Their Tasks
Mangalyaan-2 Mission: Know All About The Payloads And Their Tasks
10 Best Places to See Snowfall in India
10 Best Places to See Snowfall in India
10 Most-Loved Cold Drinks From The 90s’
10 Most-Loved Cold Drinks From The 90s’
Top 10 Engineering College In Assam
Top 10 Engineering College In Assam
12 Enchanting Places to Explore in North East India
12 Enchanting Places to Explore in North East India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Rahul Gandhi promises hike in health benefits for the poor, incentives...

The Hills Times - 0
Mangalyaan-2 Mission: Know All About The Payloads And Their Tasks 10 Best Places to See Snowfall in India 10 Most-Loved Cold Drinks From The 90s’ Top 10 Engineering College In Assam 12 Enchanting Places to Explore in North East India