Guwahati Traffic Police switch back to white uniform after 8 years

GUWAHATI, Aug 16: The Guwahati Traffic Police personnel have resumed wearing white uniform from Saturday, after a gap of eight years to ensure uniformity across the state and enhance operational efficiency, officials said.

The city traffic police force’s uniform was changed to navy blue trousers and sky blue shirts in 2017 from the white ones that they had been wearing for decades.

The decision to move back to the white uniform was taken following a comprehensive review by the police department on functional requirements, field conditions, and feedback from stakeholders, including police personnel, road safety experts and members of the public, an official release said.

The white uniform, long associated with traffic management in Guwahati, has historically symbolised approachability, visibility and a professional image on the roads, it said.

Earlier, the uniform was changed as it was expected to be more comfortable, suitable to the city’s climatic conditions and be more visible on the roads, the release added. (PTI)