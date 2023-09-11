Himanta questions legitimacy of ‘Gandhi’ surname of ex-PM Indira and family

GUWAHATI, Sept 10: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday questioned the legitimacy of

former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi and her family members using the ‘Gandhi’ surname, calling

them ‘sardar (leader) of duplicates’.

He also slammed the Congress for using the word ‘INDIA’ as the acronym for the opposition bloc Indian

National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, claiming that the grand old party uses India and Bharat as per

its political convenience.

“I have said to them (Gandhis) that you are the ‘sardar of duplicates’. (Mahatma) Gandhi ji gave us

independence and they grabbed the surname. All are duplicate Gandhis,” Sarma said, addressing the

concluding day of the two-day national executive of BJP’s Mahila Morcha.

“I researched for long by which formula Indira, Rahul, Rajiv and Priyanka became Gandhi, but I couldn’t

find it. India’s first scam was with their surname,” he claimed.

He added that if some dacoit were to use the Gandhi surname, it would not make him a sage.

“My humble request to Rahul Gandhi ji, please leave your duplicate surname as it is not original,” said

Sarma who quit the Congress in 2015 to join the BJP.

On opposition bloc INDIA, Sarma accused the Congress of not doing anything for the country when it

was in power, and claimed that it was only after Narendra Modi became the PM, that a strong sense of

patriotism was being imbibed among the people.

“You (Congress) all have committed a big sin by taking the name of INDIA as you had never done

anything to increase the pride of India. You only worked to increase your family’s clout and fragmented

the country. You don’t have to right to call yourself India or Bharat,” he said.

Sarma also took a dig at Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, stating that the party had used the word ‘Bharat’

then as Karnataka state elections were due and has now as per political convenience, moved on to use

‘India’.

He said that though ‘India’ is also used to mean the country, great saints and sages had referred to it as

‘Bharat’ and he was following their footsteps in choosing the name.

The chief minister also praised Modi for giving India its rightful place in the world and said the country

was on its way to becoming a ‘Viswa Guru’ under the PM. (PTI)