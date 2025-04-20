India showcases Northeast at MATTA Fair 2025, Assam takes centre stage

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 19: India put its best foot forward at the MATTA Fair 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, with a vibrant pavilion led by Assam that spotlighted the tourism potential of Northeast India.

The India Pavilion was inaugurated at Malaysia’s largest travel and tourism exhibition by Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita and Dato Seri Sanusi Bin Md. Noor, Chief Minister of Kedah Darul Aman.

The event was held at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) in the presence of the High Commissioner of India to Malaysia, B.N. Reddy, and Padmapani Bora, Managing Director of Assam Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. (ATDC), alongside dignitaries and travel trade representatives from both countries.

“This platform gives us an opportunity to present India’s cultural and geographical richness to a global audience,” said Margherita.

“Our presence at MATTA Fair reaffirms India’s commitment to strengthening tourism ties with ASEAN countries. Assam and the entire Northeast region have distinctive offerings; from wellness retreats and river cruises to wildlife experiences and community-led travel models. This year, we are bringing these stories to the forefront,” he added.

India’s participation in the MATTA Fair, a key event in the ASEAN-India Year of Tourism 2025, was coordinated by ATDC with support from the High Commission of India in Malaysia.

A delegation of 50 representatives from 18 Indian states and union territories—including Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim, Mizoram, Delhi, Gujarat, Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Jammu & Kashmir, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands—joined the event to showcase regional tourism potential.

With more than 180,000 visitors and business transactions exceeding RM 300 million in each edition, MATTA Fair remains one of Southeast Asia’s most impactful tourism platforms.

The India Pavilion featured immersive destination showcases, cultural performances, film screenings, and B2B interaction zones focused on promoting spiritual tourism, eco-tourism, and emerging travel circuits from the Northeast.

Padmapani Bora said ATDC was honoured to lead India’s presence at the event.

“ATDC is proud to implement India’s participation in this landmark event and grateful to the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, for nominating us as the implementing agency,” he said, “We are not only representing Assam but also coordinating efforts to position Northeast India as an integral part of India’s global tourism identity. Beyond exhibitions, this is a space for building relationships, exchanging ideas, and opening new channels of growth for regional tourism stakeholders.”

India’s participation is part of the Tourism Professionals Exchange Programme 2025, a two-phase initiative aimed at enhancing cooperation between India and ASEAN nations.

The first phase included a visit by ASEAN tourism professionals to Assam earlier this year.

The second phase, currently underway, involves collaborative promotional activities at the MATTA Fair between Indian and ASEAN tourism stakeholders.

The initiative follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement at the 21st ASEAN-India Summit in Lao PDR, designating 2025 as the ASEAN-India Year of Tourism.

The collaboration is aimed at fostering mutual learning, developing market-driven tourism offerings, and promoting sustainable travel practices.

Key areas of ongoing ASEAN-India tourism cooperation also include the creation of shared resources for tourism education, culturally informed destination experiences, and strengthened crisis communication systems for the tourism sector.

The India Pavilion will remain open to public and trade visitors until April 20, 2025.