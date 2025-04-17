MoS Pabitra Margherita to Lead Indian Delegation at MATTA Fair 2025 in Malaysia

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 17: Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, will head a high-level Indian delegation to the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) Fair, set to take place on April 18–19, 2025, in Kuala Lumpur. The visit is part of the ASEAN-India Tourism Professionals Exchange Programme 2025.

This initiative supports the celebration of 2025 as the “ASEAN-India Year of Tourism,” a resolution adopted during the 21st ASEAN-India Summit held last year.

Organised in collaboration with the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) under the ASEAN-India Fund, the programme aims to boost regional cooperation and highlight India’s rich tourism potential, particularly the unexplored treasures of the North-East region.

The Indian delegation will include prominent stakeholders from the tourism sector, such as tour operators and tourism professionals, who will present India’s diverse travel experiences. The event is anticipated to strengthen mutual understanding, build professional partnerships, and unlock new opportunities for cultural and economic collaboration between India and ASEAN countries.

In addition to participating in the MATTA Fair, MoS Pabitra Margherita is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings and engage with key business leaders and the Indian diaspora in Malaysia, further enhancing trade ties and people-to-people connections between the two nations.