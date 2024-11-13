Jagiroad police nabs fraudster

HT Correspondent
JAGIROAD, Nov 12: Jagiroad police arrested a fraudster from Paltan Bazar in Guwahati on Monday night. Police sources stated that one Moqbul Hoque of Guwahati fraudulently collected more than Rs 15 lakh from various individuals, promising to set up mobile towers on their land. However, the accused failed to fulfill his commitment and had reportedly been absconding for the past two months. An FIR was lodged with Jagiroad police, leading to the arrest of the fraudster from his residence on Monday night. Police recovered 15 ATM cards, three mobile phones, including an iPhone, and a motorcycle from his possession. Further investigation is underway.