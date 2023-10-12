26 lakh beneficiaries to be benefited under Orunodoi first and second: Himanta

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 11: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday launched the process of distributing Orunodoi Cards to new beneficiaries as he presented cards to some new beneficiaries at a programme held at Kokrajhar.

It may be noted that under Orunodoi 2.0, new beneficiaries numbering around 7.30 lakh will be added to the beneficiary list taking the total number of beneficiaries under Orunodoi to 26 lakh. In Kokrajhar district, a total of 21,000 beneficiaries will be added to Orunodoi 2.0.

Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Sarma said that including weaker sections to the schemes of direct benefit transfer was a priority to the government.

“After coming to power, our government fulfilled its promise of bringing less privileged women under the ambit of Orunodoi. Accordingly, 26 lakh women will be getting Rs 1,250 per month as the amount will be directly credited to their bank account on 10th every month,” the chief minister said.

The chief minister further said that the scheme has been adopted by his government in its bid to assuage the problems of the people emanated from their poverty. “Our government has increased the amount of Orunodoi to enable the beneficiaries to meet the demands of different necessities,” the CM added.

CM Sarma also said that the number of Orunodoi beneficiaries will be increased, further as five lakh more beneficiaries will be added to the list of Orunodoi in the coming days making it the largest ever direct fund transfer scheme in the state. Giving a snapshot of some of the welfare schemes of the state, CM Sarma said that in the coming days, his government will initiate some more schemes for the welfare of all sections of the people of the state. He said that the ‘double engine’ government at the centre as well as in the state has made it possible for the current dispensation to enhance the ambit of welfare schemes in the state. He also said that over the next few days, his government will also distribute cycles to girl students and present loan waiver certificates to the women under Assam micro finance loan waiver scheme.

Lauding the BTR and its people for showing their commitment to peace, the chief minister said that the prevailing improved law and order in the area has helped his government to undertake many more development works for the region and its people.

Minister for housing and urban affairs Ashok Singhal, CEM BTC Pramod Boro, several EMs and host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Our Morigaon correspondent adds: The Orunodoi 2.0 scheme was officially launched in Morigaon district, along with the entire state of Assam, on Wednesday. Health and family welfare minister Keshab Mahanta handed over sanction letters to 10 beneficiaries in the presence of over 10,000 women from various parts of the district at a function held at Morigaon School grounds.

Minister Mahanta expressed his gratitude to the women who attended the event despite the scorching heat. He mentioned that a total of 67,000 beneficiaries in the district have benefited from the Orunodoi scheme. In the first phase, 46,929 beneficiaries were covered, and in the second phase, 20,071 beneficiaries have been included in the scheme.

The minister emphasized the government’s commitment to the welfare of all sections of society and urged officials to ensure that eligible beneficiaries do not get deprived of this scheme. He also announced that new beneficiaries would receive their ration cards by December.

Mahanta explained that the income limit for receiving ration cards had been raised from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh per annum, allowing more people to benefit. Additionally, every family with a ration card will receive an Ayushman card with health insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh.

The government is focused on empowering women and strengthening society, and a women’s and maternity wing with an ICU room will open on October 16 at Shaheed Tilak Hemram Gunabhiram Civil Hospital in Morigaon.

District commissioner Devashish Sharma assured the audience that if any eligible beneficiary’s name had been omitted, it would be included in the list in the future.

The event was attended by superintendent of police Hemant Kumar Das, Morigaon municipality chairman Jogesh Tamuly, district development commissioner Devayani Chowdhury, and several dignitaries and residents.

Our Dongkamukam correspondent adds: The second phase of the ‘Orunodoi 2.0’ social security scheme was ceremoniously distributed on Wednesday at Dongkamukam Waisong Stadium in West Karbi Anglong. The event was organised by the district administration.

CEM of KAAC Tuliram Ronghang attended as the chief guest and highlighted the importance of women’s development. He mentioned that the 33% women reservation bill has already been passed in parliament, reflecting the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment.

He emphasised the council’s efforts to allocate funds for the development of women from revenue collection. Ronghang also addressed accusations made by the Congress party and clarified that he received a clean chit from the court regarding allegations of a multi-crore scam.

He further stated that no land had been given to Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, the chief minister’s wife, as claimed by the Congress party. He called for cooperation from all communities to build a better Karbi Anglong.

MP Horensing Bey stressed the importance of women’s development in society, emphasising that when women take on multiple responsibilities in a household, it contributes to the overall development of society.

He criticised the Congress for not doing enough for women’s upliftment during their era, stating that some schemes enacted for women were marred by corruption.

In total, 16,500 applicants in the district applied for Orunodoi, but only 3,744 were found to be valid. The event was attended by MLAs Rupsing Teron, Bidhyasing Engleng, Dhorsing Ronghang, and other officials and beneficiaries.

Our Sivasagar correspondent adds: The minister for industries, commerce, and cultural affairs, Bimal Bora, ceremonially distributed beneficiary cards to women included under the “Orunodoi Scheme 2.0” in a meeting attended by a massive crowd at Boarding Field.

Minister Bora emphasised that the Orunodoi beneficiary scheme, despite the small amount, aims to enable every woman to dream big. He addressed over 10,000 Orunodoi beneficiaries out of a total of 18,432 in the district, all of whom are covered under “Orunodoi 2.0.”

He explained that the scheme, launched by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the state, will benefit over 7 lakh new beneficiaries who will receive Rs 1250 directly in their bank accounts on the tenth day of every month. This is the largest such beneficiary scheme in the history of Assam, aiming at poverty eradication and women’s empowerment, benefiting over 26 lakh economically weaker section women.

Minister Bora highlighted the impact of transformative welfare schemes like Start-Up Assam on the socio-economic front in the state. Entrepreneurs in Assam have earned over Rs 90 crore since 2017, and more than 3.4 lakh youths have registered on the Udyog Assam portal seeking new opportunities.

The event included the ceremonial distribution of cards to five beneficiaries by the minister, along with Jorhat MP Topon Kumar Gogoi and Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain. Sivasagar district commissioner Aditya Bikram Yadav, DDC Bitupan Neog, Jila Parishad chairman Dhrubajyoti Mout, CEO Aswin Doley, and municipality chairperson Mrinalee Konwar were also present at the meeting.

Our Haflong correspondent adds: A grand ceremony was organised by the Dima Hasao district administration at N. L. Daulagupu Stadium, Haflong, where five thousand new beneficiaries received their cards from the second version of Orunodoi 2.0.

District commissioner Simanta Kr. Das, ACS, welcomed the crowd and briefed them about the objective of the distribution of Orunodoi 2.0 cards to new beneficiaries under the Orunodoi 2.0 scheme. The program was attended by over 6,000 people, including those from far-flung areas of the district’s 28 constituencies.

A video message from chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma about Orunodoi 2.0 was played. With the inclusion of more than 5,000 new beneficiaries, the updated edition of this poverty alleviation scheme in the district will amount to Rs 2.80 crore, including the 14,000 old beneficiaries. The scheme now benefits more than 19,000 individuals.

CEM Debolal Gorlosa, the chief guest, hailed the Orunodoi scheme as the largest social-sector scheme in the history of the state, with the potential to radically transform the lives of millions of its residents across the state. He stated, “Altogether 5,000 new beneficiaries have been added to Orunodoi 2.0, bringing the total number of beneficiaries in the district to around 19,000.” He encouraged villagers to apply for Aadhaar cards to access not only Orunodoi but also both Central and state government schemes.

CEM Debolal Gorlosa extended his gratitude to the people of Dima Hasao for their trust and cooperation in various initiatives of the council and district administration under the current government. He expressed his commitment to making the district one of the top five in the entire Assam.

Executive member Ngamrothang Hmar praised the present government for its people-centric schemes and thanked chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his continued support to the people of the district.

The event was attended by the chairperson of NCHAC, executive members and MACs of NCHAC, principal secretaries, secretaries, ADCs, media, and the general public.

Our Biswanath correspondent adds: The ceremonial distribution of Orunodoi cards under the Orunodoi 2.0 scheme took place in Biswanath. Pallab Lochan Das, MP Tezpur HPC, inaugurated the distribution ceremony in the presence of a large gathering at Biswanath.

A public meeting was held at the playground near the Circuit House, and MP Das presented the Orunodoi 2.0 cards to ten beneficiaries on the stage. The program was attended by Behali MLA Ranjit Dutta, Biswanath MLA Pramod Borthakur, and other dignitaries. A total of 12,018 beneficiaries in Biswanath will receive benefits from this scheme, with 4,006 beneficiaries from Gohpur, Behali, and Biswanath LACs.

MP Das and MLA Ranjit Dutta addressed the meeting, and Dr Neha Yadav, commissioner of Biswanath, delivered a welcome address at the beginning of the gathering. The event was attended by several officials from the district administration, including Paresh Borkakoti, Pankaj Bora, Diganta Ghatowar, Mohan Mahanta, Ashok Bhattarai, Amarjyoti Borthakur, and Dr. Ranjan Gogoi.