Jnanpith awardee Nilamani Phookan no more

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 19: Jnanpith awardee and eminent Assamese litterateur Nilamani Phookan died here on Thursday following prolonged old-age related problems, hospital sources said.

Phookan is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

The eminent litterateur was admitted to a local hospital on Wednesday after he complained of breathing difficulties from where he was shifted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital later.

Phookan’s last rites were performed with full state honour.

Phookan received the Jnanpith award in the year 2021 for his overall contribution to the field of literature.

He is the third recipient of the Jnanpith award in Assam after Birendranath Bhattacharya and Mamoni (Indira) Raisom Goswami.

He received the Sahitya Akademi award in 1981 for his book of poems ‘Kobita’, the Padma Shri in 1990 and the Sahitya Akademi fellowship in 2002.

A retired college professor, he was also awarded the D.Litt by Dibrugarh University in 2019.

Author of several collections of poetry, his principal works, include among others ‘Phuli Thoka Suryamukhi Phulor Phale’ (To a Sunflower in bloom), ‘Golapi Jamur Lagna’ (The Raspberry Moment), ‘Kobita’ (Poems), ‘Nrityarata Prithivi’ (Dancing Earth).

Phookan, bestowed with the title of ‘Kavya Rishi’, was born and brought up in the Upper Assam town Dergaon with nature, art and Indian classical music exerting a profound influence on the poet.

Art, particularly, was very close to the poet’s heart and mind, which led him to study in detail the ancient and modern art forms of the state along with introducing people in Assam to the varied nuances of Indian and western art forms.

He was an art critic of repute who closely followed the works of artists in the state and encouraged them to experiment with different art forms.

Meanwhile, Governor prof Jagdish Mukhi and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have condoled the demise of the Jnanpith awardee.

In his condolence message, the Governor said, “Deeply saddened to hear the demise of the noted poet Nilamani Phookan. With his demise, we have lost a distinguished poet who made invaluable contributions in uplifting the literary landscape of the state.”

“I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and pray to God to be with the family members in this testing time. May his soul rest in peace,” the Governor added.

In a separate message, the chief minister said that Nilamani Phookan was among the most prolific and one of the glittering lights of Assam who enriched the literary world with his poetic creations.

“The contributions he made to enrich the literary repository of the state will remain ever memorable. Jnanpith and Padmashri Awardee Nilamani Phookan’s creations know no bounds and are adored by the cross sections of society,” he said, adding that the poet’s death is an irreparable loss which will definitely create a void in the poetic world.