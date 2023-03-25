Governor Gulab Chand Kataria Confers Civilian Awards To 21 Personalities

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 24: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday conferred Civilian Awards namely Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurav and Assam Gaurav on 21 personalities at a solemn function held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra here in the presence of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The awards were given to those personalities in recognition of their outstanding contributions in the field of health, art and culture, sports, science, agriculture, tourism, entrepreneurship, etc.

It may be noted that the Assam Baibhav Award was presented to Dr Tapan Kumar Saikia in recognition of his contribution in the field of Health Care (Cancer Care) and Public Service.

Dr Tapan Kumar Saikia is a renowned oncologist who hails from Naharkatia in Dibrugarh district. An alumnus of Assam Medical College, he started his career in Tata Memorial Hospital in 1981.

He has served as the head of Medical Oncology and research director at Prince Aly Khan Hospital and is currently the director of Oncology Science at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai.

The Assam Saurav Award was presented to five personalities. They are: Krishna Roy for his contribution in the field of art and culture (mobile theatre), Gilbertson Sangma for his contribution in the field of sports (football), Nayan Moni Saikia for her contribution in the field of sports (lawn bowls), Dr Binoy Kumar Saikia for his contribution in the field of science, Dr Sashidhar Phukan for his role in the field of healthcare and public service. He is one among few healthcare specialists who had a major impact in improving healthcare in Majuli.

Moreover, Assam Gaurav was given to 15 personalities in recognition of their outstanding services.

They are Dhritimala Deka, for her contribution in the field of public service. She has helped with more than 300 cremations to earn the moniker of ‘Smashanbandhu’.

She rendered exemplary service during the Covid pandemic.

Debajit Barman was conferred Assam Gaurav for his contribution in the field of agriculture and allied Composite Farming. Third is Rustom Basumatary for his role in the field of tourism. Fourth is Manje La for his contribution in the field of Tourism (Agrotourism). Fifth is Binanda Hatibaruah for his contribution in the field of environment and forest.

Sixth is Group Captain Atul Chandra Barua for his role in the field of social work. He set an example of compassion when he started the Bhavada Devi Memorial Philanthropic Trust in 2011 and opened ‘Seneh’, a home for abandoned, sick and oppressed old women in his plot at Kahilipara.

Seventh is Kalyani Rajbongshi for her contribution in the field of entrepreneurship (SHG Worker). Eighth is Sila Gowala for his contribution in the field of Public Service (ASHA Worker). Ninth is Dr Jogesh Deuri for his contribution in the field of Agriculture and Allied (Sericulture). Tenth is Dr Pankaj Lal Gogoi for his contribution in the field of entrepreneurship (Poultry).

Eleventh is Sarbeswar Basumatary for his contribution in the field of Agriculture (Progressive Farmer). Twelfth is Manthang Hmar for his role in the field of Agriculture and Allied (Pineapple Farmer and Exporter). Thirteenth is Dr Dhruba Jyoti Sarma for his role in the field of Agriculture and Allied (Horticulturist and Entrepreneur). Fourteenth is Dayal Goswami for his contribution in the field of Mask Making and Mask Acting and the last is Dr Syed Iftikar Ahmed for his contribution in the field of Anti-AIDS and anti-drugs campaigner.

The privileges of the awards include free medical treatment in government hospitals and stay in paid cabins wherever available, free accommodation in state government circuit houses, guest houses and Assam Bhawans, regular invitations to official functions as distinguished guests, Rs 2 lakh as medical expenses for treatment of critical diseases and free travel in ASTC buses, provided a 24 hour prior information of journey is given.

On this occasion, a cultural programme was organised where dances showcasing the colourful culture of Assam were performed.

Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary, council of ministers, senior government officers and several distinguished personalities from different walks of life were present on the occasion.