Journalists harassed by Railway officials

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

DIPHU, May 3:  Two Journalists were allegedly harassed by Railway officials when they went to the cover the ongoing restoration work between Jatinga Lampur and New Haranggajao.

Swadeep Hasamsa of NE Live along with senior journalist of Dima Hasao, Anup Biswas went to cover the spot. There were a good number of railway officials camping there on Tuesday.

Since authorization is needed for Railway official to offer byte before media the journalists were made to wait for the DRM Lumding.

After waiting for several minutes, a person with guards shouted at the journalists and chased them away before they can introduce themselves.

The officials used unparliamentarily words and tried to snatch their mobile phones. Then the official went back and instructed others to forcibly snatch their phones and deleted all the footage. In the scuffle one of the journalists phone got damaged. Later, they came to know that the official was none other then the DRM, Lumding, Prem Ranjan Kumar.

The journalists Swadeep Hasam, North East Live Haflong and Anup Biswas, senior journalist, Haflong lodged complaint with General Manager, N F Railway.

