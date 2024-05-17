IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders arrive in Guwahati for May 19 match against Rajasthan

HT Digital,

Kolkata, May 17: The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team landed at Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Borjhar this evening, having traveled on a special flight from Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport.

- Advertisement -

A large crowd of enthusiastic fans gathered at the airport to catch a glimpse of their favorite cricket stars. The team, led by mentor Gautam Gambhir, included prominent players such as Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, and Sunil Narine, who received a warm welcome upon their arrival.

Upon arrival, the KKR team was escorted to Hotel Taj Vivanta in Khanapara, Guwahati, under tight security provided by the city police.

KKR is scheduled to play the 70th match of the season against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the ACA Barsapara Stadium on Sunday, May 19, 2024.