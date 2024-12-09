16 C
Guwahati
Monday, December 9, 2024
Man arrested from Assam with bones, nails, claws of leopard

Assam
Updated:
Representational Image
GUWAHATI, Dec 8: A 64-year-old man was arrested from Assam’s Chirang district with bones, nails and claws suspected to be of a leopard, a senior official said on Sunday.

According to Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve Field Director C Ramesh, a specialised team led by the Range Officer of Bansbari Barin Boro apprehended the man from Jhar Bispani village in the Panbari police station area on Saturday night.

“Acting on a credible tip-off, the team discovered the accused at his residence. He was found in possession of bones, nails and claws from a cat species that are suspected to belong to a leopard,” he said in a statement.

The items had been confiscated and sent for forensic analysis, he said.

“Authorities are continuing their investigation and are actively searching for another individual, believed to be involved in this crime. Further arrests are expected shortly,” he added.

Ramesh stressed that this operation underscores the unwavering commitment to combat wildlife crime and protect endangered species in Manas National Park, a UNESCO natural world heritage site.

“We urge the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to safeguard our natural heritage,” he said.

Spread across 850 sq km, the Manas National Park with four ranges is located in the Baksa and Chirang districts in western Assam at the foothills of the eastern Himalayas. (PTI)

