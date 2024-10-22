Elusive Asiatic Golden Cat Confirmed in Assam’s Manas National Park

HT Digital

Tuesday, October 22: In a major development for wildlife conservation, the existence of the elusive Asiatic golden cat (Catopuma temminckii) has been verified in Assam’s Manas National Park. This remarkable discovery marks a significant addition to the biodiversity of the region, further elevating Manas as a critical hotspot for wildlife in India. The confirmation of this species’ presence was made possible through collaborative efforts between officials from the Assam Forest Department, conservationists from Aaranyak—one of the region’s leading biodiversity organizations—and other experts from across India.

- Advertisement -

The Asiatic golden cat is known for its secretive nature, and sightings of the species are incredibly rare. Conservationists have long suspected its presence in Manas National Park, but concrete evidence had been elusive. Between 2011 and 2018, conservationists undertook an extensive camera trapping project, covering an impressive 39,700 trap-days in the hope of capturing the cat’s image. Unfortunately, despite this intensive effort, no sightings were recorded during those years, leading to concerns that the species may not be present in the park.

However, in December 2019, a breakthrough occurred when the first photographic evidence of the Asiatic golden cat was captured on camera traps set up by the Assam Forest Department, Aaranyak, and Panthera—a global wild cat conservation organization. The confirmation came as a welcome surprise, following the end of a prolonged ethnopolitical conflict in the region that had disrupted conservation efforts. Just over a year later, in January 2021, another photographic capture of the species was made, further reinforcing the verification of its presence in Manas.

Dr. M. Firoz Ahmed, a leading conservationist and one of the co-authors of the scientific paper confirming the find, expressed his excitement over the discovery. He emphasized the significance of these sightings, as they not only confirm the presence of the elusive species but also reflect the improved stability in the park following years of political unrest. The end of conflict in Manas has allowed conservation efforts to resume with renewed focus, yielding positive outcomes such as this confirmation of the Asiatic golden cat’s presence.

Manas National Park, located in Assam along the border with Bhutan, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its rich biodiversity. It is home to several endangered and rare species, including the Bengal tiger, Indian elephant, and pygmy hog. The addition of the Asiatic golden cat to the list of verified species further underscores the ecological importance of the park. The cat, which is native to Southeast Asia and parts of the Eastern Himalayas, prefers forested areas and is known for its solitary and nocturnal behavior. Despite its relatively wide range, the species is classified as “Near Threatened” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) due to habitat loss and poaching.

- Advertisement -

The recent sightings of the Asiatic golden cat in Manas highlight the success of conservation efforts in the region, especially after the decades-long insurgency that threatened both human and wildlife populations. With peace returning to the area, the Assam Forest Department and various conservation organizations have been able to ramp up efforts to protect and monitor the park’s diverse species. The use of camera traps has proven to be an invaluable tool in documenting the presence of elusive and rare animals like the Asiatic golden cat.

Aaranyak, one of the leading conservation organizations involved in the project, has played a pivotal role in protecting wildlife in Assam for years. Their collaboration with local authorities and international partners has brought greater attention to the conservation needs of the region, ensuring that Manas National Park continues to thrive as a haven for endangered species.

The verification of the Asiatic golden cat’s presence is a major achievement, not only for the researchers involved but also for the conservation community at large. It serves as a reminder of the importance of continued efforts to protect fragile ecosystems like Manas, where the recovery of wildlife populations can only occur through sustained and focused initiatives.

As conservationists celebrate this discovery, the hope is that it will encourage further research and conservation measures to ensure the long-term survival of the Asiatic golden cat and other endangered species in Manas. With the right protections in place, the park’s rich biodiversity will continue to flourish, contributing to the ecological balance and offering opportunities for future generations to appreciate the natural wonders of Assam.

- Advertisement -

The confirmation of the Asiatic golden cat’s presence in Manas National Park is not just a scientific milestone, but also a symbol of hope for conservation in a region that has seen its fair share of challenges. As researchers and authorities continue their efforts, the future looks brighter for both the wildlife and the people who call this beautiful region home.