Margherita Congress Questions ‘Modi-Adani Secret Relationship’

HT Correspondent

FRIDAY, April 1: Margherita Block Congress Committee president Tara Prasad Dehingia said that it was very unfortunate that youth icon and Indian National Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had been disqualified from his MP post by BJP government as Rahul Gandhi only asked questions regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and businessman Gautam Adani’s secret relationship which must be made public. He also questioned investment of Rs 20,000 crore in Gautam Adani’s company.

- Advertisement -

Dehingia said Indian National Congress is the oldest political party of our country and he was proud that the sacrifices done during the time of British rule by congress leaders.

“BJP is dividing our people in the name of caste, creed, race, language and religion which is greatest threat to humanity as our country is a secular, sovereign, socialist, democratic republic country,” he said.

Price inflation of essential commodities, unemployment, corruption, women safety, poverty and hate speeches are the major problems of our country but the present BJP led government of our country is diverting this burning issues to Hindu Muslim controversy, love jehad, cow rakshak, ghar wapsi etc.