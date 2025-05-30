24.2 C
NFR removes speed restriction in Tinsukia, enhances rail efficiency

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 29: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has achieved a key infrastructure milestone by successfully removing a permanent speed restriction in the Simaluguri–Moranhat section under the Tinsukia division.

According to an official statement issued by NFR, this development follows the completion of a major track realignment project aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and increasing train speeds.

The engineering work involved replacing an existing 3-degree curve, which was 290 meters long and had required trains to reduce speed between Km 22/8 and Km 23/1.

This curve has now been redesigned into a 2-degree curve, extended to 420 meters, allowing trains to run at the sectional speed limit of 110 kmph.

The realignment significantly improves both line capacity and running efficiency.

The project required a major slew of 5,772 mm, demanding high levels of precision and technical expertise.

Following the alignment, machine packing was conducted to stabilize the track, ensure alignment accuracy, and maintain structural safety.

NFR stated that it continues to undertake proactive measures to improve track conditions across its network.

These include the elimination of Permanent Speed Restrictions (PSRs), comprehensive track renewal, and regular maintenance activities. As part of these ongoing efforts, NFR has successfully removed 15 PSRs so far, reflecting its commitment to enhancing train punctuality and overall passenger service.

The removal of the speed restriction in the Tinsukia division is part of NFR’s broader strategy to ensure safer, faster, and more reliable rail travel throughout the region.

