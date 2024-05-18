NFR announces train cancellations, rescheduling, diversions & regulations

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 17: In view of pre-non-interlocking and non-interlocking works at Barpeta Road, Sorupeta, and Pathsala stations for the commissioning of double lines in the Barpeta Road – Pathsala section under the Rangiya division of Northeast Frontier Railway, several trains passing through that section will remain cancelled, diverted, rescheduled, and regulated.

The train services that are cancelled are: Train no 15602 (Guwahati – Dhubri) Express journey commencing from May 19 to June 4, 2024; Train no 15753 (Alipurduar Jn – Guwahati) Sifhung Express journey commencing from May 20 to June 2, 2024; Train no 15754 (Guwahati – Alipurduar Jn) Sifhung Express journey commencing from May 20 to June 3, 2024; Train no 15601 (Dhubri – Guwahati) Express journey commencing from May 20 to June 5, 2024; Train no 15769 (Alipurduar Jn – Lumding) Intercity Express journey commencing from May 25 to June 2, 2024; Train no 15770 (Lumding – Alipurduar Jn) Intercity Express journey commencing from May 25 to June 3, 2024; Train no 05809 (New Bongaigaon – Guwahati) Passenger and train no 05803 (New Bongaigaon – Guwahati) Passenger journey commencing from May 25 to June 4, 2024; Train no 05810 (Guwahati – New Bongaigaon) Passenger and train no 05804 (Guwahati – New Bongaigaon) Passenger journey commencing from May 26 to June 5, 2024; Train no 22227/22228 (New Jalpaiguri – Guwahati – New Jalpaiguri) Vande Bharat Express journey commencing on June 3, 2024.

Train no 15658 (Kamakhya – Delhi) Brahmaputra Mail journey commencing from May 20 to June 2, 2024 and train no 15630 (Silghat Town – Tambaram) Express journey commencing on May 31, 2024 have been rescheduled to depart 60 minutes later than the scheduled departure time; Train no 15648 (Guwahati – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) Express journey commencing on May 28, 2024, train no 05802 (Guwahati – New Bongaigaon) Passenger, and train no 15930 (New Tinsukia – Tambaram) Express journey commencing on June 3, 2024 have been rescheduled to depart 90 minutes later than the scheduled departure time; Train no 09526 (Naharlagun – Hapa) Special journey commencing on May 25 & June 1, 2024 has been rescheduled to depart 120 minutes later than the scheduled departure time; Train no 15962 (Dibrugarh – Howrah) Kamrup Express journey commencing on June 3, 2024 has been rescheduled to depart 400 minutes later than the scheduled departure time.

Train no 07387 (SSS Hubballi Jn. – Naharlagun) Special journey commencing on May 22 & 29, 2024 will be regulated en route suitably. Train no 05931 (Kolkata – Dibrugarh) Special journey commencing on May 19 & 26, 2024 will be regulated en route suitably. Train no 20506 (New Delhi – Dibrugarh) Rajdhani Express journey commencing on May 19, 23, 26 & 30, 2024 will be regulated en route suitably.

The trains to be diverted via New Bongaigaon – Goalpara Town – Kamakhya: Train no 20504 (New Delhi – Dibrugarh) Rajdhani Express journey commencing on May 18, 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 31, and June 1, 2024; Train no 15934 (Amritsar Jn. – New Tinsukia) Express journey commencing on May 24 & 31, 2024; Train no 12506 (Anand Vihar Terminal – Kamakhya) Northeast Express journey commencing from May 19 to June 2, 2024; Train no 15904 (Chandigarh – Dibrugarh) Express journey commencing on May 19, 22, 26 & 29, 2024; Train no 15959 (Howrah – Dibrugarh) Kamrup Express journey commencing on June 2, 2024; Train no 15925 (Deoghar – Dibrugarh) Express journey commencing on May 23 & 30, 2024; Train no 12551 (SMVT Bengaluru – Kamakhya) Express, train no 15657 (Delhi – Kamakhya) Brahmaputra Mail, and train no 12513 (Secunderabad – Silchar) Express journey commencing on June 1, 2024; Train no 15625 (Deoghar – Agartala) Express journey commencing on May 20 & 27, 2024.

The trains to be diverted via Kamakhya – Goalpara Town – New Bongaigaon: Train no 12423 (Dibrugarh – New Delhi) Rajdhani Express, train no 20503 (Dibrugarh – New Delhi) Rajdhani Express, train no 01066 (Agartala – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) Special, and train no 01666 (Agartala – Rani Kamalapati) Special journey commencing on June 2, 2024, Train no 15636 (Guwahati – Okha) Express, train no 12510 (Guwahati – SMVT Bengaluru) Express, and train no 15658 (Kamakhya – Delhi) Brahmaputra Mail journey commencing on June 3, 2024; Train no 12505 (Kamakhya – Anand Vihar Terminal) Express journey commencing from May 20 to June 3, 2024; Train no 15651 (Guwahati – Jammu Tawi) Express journey commencing on May 20, 27 & June 3, 2024; Train no 15634 (Guwahati – Bikaner) Express journey commencing on May 25 & June 1, 2024; Train no 15632 (Guwahati – Barmer) Express journey commencing on May 30, 2024; Train no 12552 (Kamakhya – SMVT Bengaluru) Express and train no 15653 (Guwahati – Jammu Tawi) Express journey commencing on May 22& 29, 2024.

