NTPC Bongaigaon dedicates Burn HDU and Eye OT facilities to Kokrajhar Medical College

KOKRAJHAR, May 14: In a significant step towards improving healthcare infrastructure in the Bodoland Territorial Region, NTPC Bongaigaon, Salakati, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, has dedicated a state-of-the-art 6-bedded Burn High Dependency Unit (HDU) and a newly renovated Eye Operation Theatre (OT) to Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital.

The inauguration ceremony was held on Tuesday and attended by key dignitaries including Kokrajhar MP Joyanta Basumatary, who lauded NTPC Bongaigaon’s sustained efforts in social development. “These much-needed facilities will deliver timely medical attention to the most vulnerable segments of society. This is a great example of public sector commitment to uplifting healthcare standards in underserved areas,” he said.

Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner Masanda M. Pertin (IAS) highlighted the timely nature of the initiative, describing the new units as symbols of NTPC’s proactive engagement in public welfare. “The partnership between district administration and corporates like NTPC is vital for holistic development,” she remarked.

MLA of East Kokrajhar, Lawrence Islary, also spoke at the event, calling the development “a long-awaited milestone” for the region. He urged all stakeholders to ensure that the facilities are well-maintained and serve the communities effectively.

Arnab Maitra, Business Unit Head of NTPC Bongaigaon, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to inclusive development. “NTPC does more than generate power—we empower lives through impactful CSR initiatives. These healthcare upgrades reflect our mission to bring meaningful change to society,” he stated.

The Burn HDU, developed at a cost of ₹60.49 lakh, is equipped with modern ICU beds, cardiac monitors, defibrillators, BI PAP machines, syringe pumps, scrub stations, and patient mobility aids. It is expected to substantially boost the region’s capacity for handling burn emergencies.

The Eye OT, upgraded with an investment of ₹9.51 lakh, includes aluminum partitions, autoclaves, RO water systems, and scrub stations. It is projected to support more than 200 ophthalmic surgeries annually, enhancing eye care access for local residents.

The event was also attended by Prof. Dr. Atul Chandra Baro, Principal and Chief Superintendent; Prof. Dr. Bhubaneswar Saikia, Superintendent; Smt. Kabita Deka, ACS, Additional Deputy Commissioner; Shri Pratima Brahma, Chairperson of Kokrajhar Municipal Board; Shri Onkar Nath, AGM (HR), NTPC Bongaigaon; Dr. Deepayan Paul, Chief Medical Officer, NTPC Bongaigaon, and other senior officials.

The ceremony concluded with a guided tour of the newly inaugurated facilities and interactions with hospital staff and members of the local community.