One held in Nagaon murder case

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 19: In a recent follow up of the Nagaon murder case, the police have apprehended

- Advertisement -

one Saddam Hussain from Morangial, Nagaon.

Namrata Engtipi (19), a resident of Dentaghat in Karbi Anglong district had been missing since June 18 and has been allegedly strangled by Saddam Hussain.

However the circumstances leading to the murder of the 19 year old still remains obscure at the time of reporting.

Family sources have stated that, they started searching for her on June 15 after which they filed a missing person report at the Samelangso police station.

- Advertisement -

Immediately the police forwarded all the necessary inputs to all police stations.

Finally on July 16, the police informed Namrata’s parents about their missing daughter.

The victim was identified by her belongings at Nagaon Police station.

The body was found near Diphulo Shiv Temple.

- Advertisement -

The death of the young woman has gained widespread attention across Karbi Anglong with social organisations demanding speedy investigation and punishment to the responsible culprit.

Questions remain on how the deceased met Saddam Hussain, how Namrata went to Nagaon instead of Diphu as she told her parents, was she abducted, what was she doing and where was she for nearly 20 days till her lifeless body was found near Diphulo Shiv Temple.

Another twist in the case emerged when a family from Nagoan claimed the body as that of their daughter Pinky Das and cremated her.

However, Pinky was later rescued from the Gatanga area in Nagaon district.