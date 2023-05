HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, May 23: An Indian pangolin or scaly anteater (manis crassicaudata) was rescued by nature lovers – Biswajit Barua, Akash Das, Suraj Sing and Mrinmoyjyoti Das on Tuesday night from a person’s residence in Meteka, near here.

It was later handed over to the forest officials. The price of a pangolin, a critically endangered species, in the illegal trade market is more than Rs 10 lakh. The young nature lovers have appealed to the people not to kill these beautiful animals.

Most Difficult Courses In The World Plants That Keep Snakes Away From Your Home 10 Costliest Cat Breeds Highest Paid Government Jobs in India Best Litchi Varieties in India