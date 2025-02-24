People across communities take part in thatch cutting at Jamugurihat

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Feb 23: The Tezpur Zila committee of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha organised a community thatch grass cutting programme on Sunday at Jamugurihat.

The upcoming 95th annual conference of the Sangha is going to be held at Dhalaibil here in February 2026 so the district committee has adopted a series of year-long activities to commemorate the upcoming mega event.

On the occasion people from different sections of life put their hands together and made the programme a success. As per the call of the district committee and the reception committee thousands of people assembled at Kanyaka Bahumukhi Krisi Pam and joined their hands in cutting the thatch grass on the eastern bank of Jiya Bharali river.

As per the tradition, the temporary houses of the programme such as pandals of the meeting, delegates meeting area, dining hall etc. have to be prepared with the thatch grass. In this connection, nearly three thousand members from various parts of the state viz Dhekiajuli, Kaliabor, Biswanath, Tezpur and from many villages of Jamuguri-Sootea assembled together and cut down the thatch grasses. During the process of thatch cutting devotees perform Dihanam, Hari Naam besides ghosas from the Kirtana.

Talking to this correspondent district secretary of Srimanata Sankardev Sangha Pradip Ray, secretary of Jamuguri regional committee Bipul Bora and president of the reception committee Prabhakar Barman expressed their gratitude to all who have joined the thatch cutting programme and made a humble appeal to all concerned to put their all sorts of efforts to make the 95th annual conference of the Sangha a successful one.

It is noteworthy that representatives from the minority community also joined the community thatch cutting programme on Sunday extended their all sorts of help and cooperation to make the upcoming event a success. It is further pertinent to mention here that all the required vegetables for the upcoming conference will be supplied by the Kanyaka Bahumukhi Krishi Pam which has been grown using organic manure.