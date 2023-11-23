Rudset Institute distributes loan sanction letters among women entrepreneurs at Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Nov 22: Rudset Institute, a premier institute for skills development and capacity building for women entrepreneurs in the district, organized a felicitation program at its Natun Bazar branch office on Tuesday. Giridhar Kallapur, the executive director of Rudset Institute, a voluntary wing of Canada Bank, attended the program as the chief guest, and Dr. Bhuban Chandra Sarma, Assistant Project Director, Chinmay Saikia, Branch Manager of Kachamari branch, Canada Bank, and senior journalists like Jiten Borkatoki and Ravindra Shah were present as special invitees. The program was chaired by Sanjeev Borkatoki, Director of Rudset Institute, Nagaon.

During the program, the training institute ceremonially distributed loan sanction letters among ten women entrepreneurs who were trained by the institute a few weeks ago. The loans were sanctioned by Nagaon and Kachamari branches of Canada Bank. Additionally, the training institute felicitated two women entrepreneurs who achieved tremendous success in their respective fields after being trained by the institute.