Teachers’ Day celebrations statewide highlight educators’ contributions

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 5: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya visited the residence of 94-year-old veteran primary school teacher Nabin Chandra Das at Fuluguri village in Palashbari and felicitated him with a memento, citation, angabastra, shawl, flower garland, xorai, japi, gamosa, fruit basket, an umbrella, and a dakshina of Rs 21,000 on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. Moreover, the Governor even offered the veteran teacher the chair meant for him, while he sat on a different chair, as a mark of respect.

- Advertisement -

The Governor spoke with the teacher, reflecting on his long and significant role as an educator, and inquired about his health and contributions. He expressed gratitude, acknowledging the teacher’s role in nurturing human resources and helping transform his students into respectable citizens of the country.

The Governor said, “I express my gratitude and respect to Nabin Chandra Das for his invaluable contribution, dedication, and service in the field of education. He deserves all accolades and respect from society. His dedication and commitment to the cause of education and teaching are indeed a source of inspiration for posterity. Visiting him and speaking with him has been a fulfilling moment on this special occasion of Teachers’ Day.”

MP Guwahati Bijuli Kalita Medhi and district commissioner Kirti Jalli also accompanied the Governor to the teacher’s residence.

Earlier, Governor Acharya paid rich floral tributes to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan at a function held at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. Expressing his thoughts on the occasion, Governor Acharya emphasised the fundamental role of teachers in shaping students and building the nation’s future. He praised Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan for his profound wisdom and vast knowledge, which continue to inspire and influence generations even today.

- Advertisement -

The Governor further noted that education is the most powerful force to shape the future of the nation. Referring to the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), a centrally sponsored scheme to fund state and UT institutions with the vision of achieving higher levels of access, equity, and excellence in higher education with greater efficiency, the Governor thanked the Prime Minister for his vision in realising the nation’s full potential through education.

Similarly, the district-level celebration of the 63rd Teachers’ Day was held at Haflong, Dima Hasao, at the District Library Auditorium on Thursday. CEM of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, Debolal Gorlosa, attended the programme along with state minister for Sports & Youth Welfare, Power, etc., Nandita Gorlosa, and other executive members of the Council.

The programme began with the lighting of the lamp and a condolence in honour of the departed souls of the teachers who served various schools in Dima Hasao between the years 2023-24. Additional director of Education, Rowelson Rongpi, AES, delivered a welcome speech before the distribution of citations and certificates to the retired teachers of primary, elementary, and secondary levels.

While Monohor Karigapsa of Garampani Assamese LP School and Swapan Kumar Das from Dilimpur LP School were awarded from the LP level as the best in-service teachers, Champa Choudhury Biswas from Lungkhok ME School, Sanjoy Hojai from Maibang Govt ME School, and Nipam Kemprai from Maibangkro ME School were honoured with the best in-service teacher awards from the ME level. Best teacher awards from the secondary level were given to P Dannie Doungel from Songpijang High School, Rivulet Suiam from Dibarai High School, and Joyben Hasnu from Dehangi Higher Secondary School.

- Advertisement -

Appreciating the invaluable contributions of teachers in shaping the future of students, CEM Debolal Gorlosa said, “The quality of a teacher is such that it leaves a lasting impact on the minds of students that stays with them for life, therefore this responsibility must be delivered with utmost care and caution.” Praising the dedication and hard work of the teachers, he requested all teachers to serve with full responsibility and care.

Speaking about the various roles of a teacher, state minister Nandita Gorlosa expressed her gratitude towards teachers, stating that their guidance is invaluable in shaping both individuals and communities.

Minister Nandita Gorlosa also presented a special award, the Lifetime Achievement Award for retired teachers, in the name of VLT Bapui, retired headmaster, Renu Gupta Mahajan, and Ashutosh Paul, both retired associate professors of Haflong Govt College. In-service special awards were also given to Darchonga Lalsim, Thuruk MES, Shayamali Chakraborty, Don Bosco School, Bijoya Deb, St Agnes’ School, Adhunika Khersa, Govt Boys’ HS, Moina Naiding, NKDM LPS, Agnes Poitong, Vivekananda Vidyalaya, and Catherine Bilung from Saraswati Vidya Mandir.

Others who spoke on the occasion included NCHAC executive member Donphainon Thaosen and principal secretary of NCHAC Thai Tsho Daulagupu, all of whom expressed gratitude to the fraternity. The vote of thanks was delivered by deputy inspector Grintham Saikia. Poem recitations, speeches, and dances were also part of the programme.

Other guests present during the programme included council joint secretary Rebecca Changsan, ACS, deputy director in charge of DIPRO Dima Hasao DIPR Purabi Phonglo, retired teachers, in-service teachers, students, and other officials.

Our Kokrajhar correspondent adds: The Department of Education, BTC organised a prestigious Teachers’ Day celebration at the RCCC Auditorium, BGR Township, Dhaligaon, Chirang BTR. The event was graced by the chief executive member (CEM), BTC, Pramod Boro.

The programme was dedicated to honouring the invaluable contributions of teachers in shaping society. It highlighted significant achievements by students and discussed various initiatives to accelerate education in the BTC region. Key initiatives included the launch of the Bodoland Youth Employment Mission and the establishment of 10 space laboratories to enhance space education.

In his address, CEM Pramod Boro expressed gratitude to the teacher community for their pivotal role in societal development and said that teachers are the torchbearers of society, so the teaching fraternity must be dedicated with bold initiatives to render teaching services. He reflected on the evolution of education from Gurukuls to modern institutions, emphasising that while educational infrastructure has changed, the core objectives of teaching have remained constant. He also motivated the teachers to bring out the best in their students and maintain a spirit of teamwork. He discussed ten flagship programmes in education aimed at promoting educational excellence.

He informed that the government of BTR remains committed to providing all assistance to schools in the region and helping to augment efforts to provide quality education in the days to come.

“Our teachers are our guiding beacons who disseminate the gift of knowledge upon us and mould us into becoming good human beings. This Teachers’ Day, I honour and thank the educators who inspire, guide, and empower our future generations of BTR. Their dedication to nurturing minds and instilling values is invaluable to the holistic development of our society. On this day, we celebrate their unwavering commitment to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s ideals and the profound impact teachers have on our lives and the nation’s progress,” Boro said.

Member of Parliament (MP) Lok Sabha Joyanta Basumatary highlighted the potential of students and the critical role of teachers in elevating educational standards. He acknowledged the recent efforts to appoint new teachers and improve school infrastructure to enhance the education sector.

MP Rajya Sabha Rwngwra Narzary spoke about the various government schemes and the positive changes brought about by the CEM Pramod Boro-led government. He encouraged teachers to strive for excellence and emphasised that collective effort and coordination are essential for the department’s success.

The event also included the presentation of the prestigious ‘Promod Chandra Brahma Literary Award’ to Hari Narayan Khakhlary and Badri Guragain for their significant contributions to literature. Outstanding Performance Awards were given to six schools based on Gunotsav results and overall school performance. Additional accolades were presented to top elementary and middle Schools, as well as schools with an A+ grade for three consecutive years, and those with impressive pass rates in HSLC and HSSLC exams. Certificates of appreciation were awarded to 55 schools in Chirang district for achieving 1st rank in HSLC and HSSLC exams in 2024.

The event was attended by distinguished guests including MP Lok Sabha Joyanta Basumatary, MP Rajya Sabha Rwngwra Narzary, EM BTC Dr Nilut Swargiary, EM BTC Gautam Das, EM BTC Dhananjay Basumatary, MLA Gossaigaon Jiron Basumatary, DC Chirang P Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, SP Chirang Akshat Garg, NK Barua, executive director & refinery head of Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bongaigaon, and several other dignitaries.

Similarly, Teachers’ Day was celebrated at various educational institutions in Kokrajhar with appropriate programs scheduled for the occasion.

The UN Academy, Kokrajhar, a privately managed Bodo medium school, celebrated the day at its academy complex in Kokrajhar.

Students offered their warm respect to all the teaching fraternity with bouquets and gift items on the occasion, besides performing cultural showcases that attracted the gathering.

The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) also celebrated the day at different school premises under various Anchalik Committee/Unit levels across the state. ABSU president Dipen Boro extended his happy greetings to all teaching fraternities on the occasion of Teachers’ Day celebration.

Various educational institutions, including schools and colleges in Udalguri and Baksa districts, also celebrated Teacher’s Day at their respective institutions with befitting programs scheduled.

Our Nagaon correspondent adds: Along with the rest of the nation, the Nagaon district administration and Education department celebrated the 63rd Teacher’s Day at Nagaon Govt Boys Higher Secondary School on Thursday.

During the event, a total of 23 successful teachers from the district were ceremonially presented with the award ‘Teacher of Excellence 2024’ by the district administration and the district Education Department.

The teachers selected for the prestigious award are Surya Bora of Teliabebejia LP School, Junti Bora, headmistress of Swahid Anil Bora LP School, Jutika Bora, headmistress of Bulumai Goswami LP School, Kunjalata Kakoti, assistant teacher of Dighalidari LP School, Amdadul Islam, headmaster of Kamalsuti Muktab School, Yadav Nath, assistant teacher of Dhing Town LP School, Abdul Rashid Faruki, headmaster of Mahmad Idrish Muktab School, Hiramoni Bora, headmistress of Samaguri Bilpar LP School, Rintu Rajkhuwa, headmaster of Baliduwar LP School, Bakul Ch Nath, headmaster of Lutumaipar High School, Bhugram Saikia, headmaster of Reng Beng Anchalik High School, Nurul Islam of Dhing Public High School, Premananda Saikia, assistant science teacher of Ailakshmi Anchalik AD High School, Durlav Ch Bora, assistant maths teacher of Sankardev Higher Secondary School, Ujaragaon, Jiten Ch Hazarika, subject teacher of Dawson HS and Multi Purpose School, Swapna Das, subject teacher of Nagaon Bengali HS School, Rita Kakoti, principal of Nagaon Govt Boys HS School, Naresh Ch Hazarika, assistant science teacher of Nagaon Govt Middle School, Dharmakanta Bora, principal of Borbhagia HS School, Sunil Ch Nath, headmaster of Haibargaon HS School, Dipali Sarma, assistant teacher of Dawson HS and Multi Purpose School, Ranjit Nath, assistant teacher of Dakshinpant HS School, and Beauti Bora, headmistress of Chakarigaon Middle School, Nagaon.

Local MLA Rupak Sarma, DC Narendra Kr Shah, additional district commissioner Pankaj Kumar Nagbanshi, former principal of Nowgong College Dr Sarat Borkatoki, the incumbent IS, Nagaon Mridul Kr Nath, and other officials from the district education department attended the programme as guests and invitees.

Likewise, Nagaon Lions Club ceremonially felicitated two senior and retired teachers at their respective doorsteps here on Thursday. The members of the club, led by its president Ajay Mittal, along with Biswajit Mahanta, Madan Shaha, Mulchand Agarwal, Gurusharan Singh, Gouri Sengupta, Nanu Das, Saranga Ballav Goswami, Harbhajan Singh, Bakul Bora, Indrajit Bathra, Surendra Karwa, and others, visited the residences of Ramakanta Mishra, the retired Headmaster of Marwari Hindi High School, Nagaon, and Tagar Mahanta, retired teacher of Barhampur Gumuthagaon Lower Primary School, respectively. The members of the club felicitated both retired teachers with a phulam gamosa, memento, pen, and packets of sweets.

Earlier, Ajay Mittal, president of the club, initiated the celebration of Teachers’ Day, as in previous years, by garlanding the portrait of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and lighting an earthen lamp at the portrait in its office auditorium, a press note added.

Our Biswanath Chariali correspondent adds: Assam Rifles hosted a memorable Teachers’ Day celebration at Gyan Vikas Academy, Chariduar, on Thursday, to honour educators for their vital role in shaping future generations. The event saw the participation of personnel from the 09 Assam Rifles, 12 dedicated teachers, 178 enthusiastic students, and 22 local community members.

The celebration began with a warm welcome for the teachers, followed by cultural performances and speeches from students expressing their gratitude. Assam Rifles personnel emphasised the critical role teachers play in nation-building and shared the importance of education in fostering social harmony. Interactive sessions were also held, where students engaged with Assam Rifles members and learned about their contributions to national security.

The event concluded with the distribution of small tokens of appreciation to the teachers, symbolising the community’s respect and admiration for their dedicated efforts in educating and guiding young minds.

Our Demow correspondent adds: Teachers’ Day was celebrated in educational institutions across Demow and its surrounding areas on Thursday. The programme began with the ceremonial lighting of lamps in front of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s portrait, followed by speeches from teachers.

Students also delivered speeches on the life and contributions of Dr Radhakrishnan and participated in cultural performances. Additionally, wall magazines in the educational institutions were inaugurated as part of the celebrations.

Our Tezpur correspondent adds: A total of 35 teachers from lower primary to higher secondary levels across different schools in Sonitpur district were awarded Best Teacher Awards on the occasion of the 63rd Teachers’ Day. The ceremony, centrally organised by the district administration in collaboration with the district Education Department and several teacher organisations, took place at the Tezpur Government Girls’ Multipurpose HS School meeting hall.

The event was inaugurated by the president of the Celebration Committee, DC Sonitpur, Deba Kumar Mishra, who paid tribute to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Inspector of Schools, SDC, Prabhat Das, congratulated the award-winning teachers. Addressing the gathering, local MLA Prithiraj Rava emphasised that teachers are the backbone of society and play a crucial role in building a better community. MLA Naduar LAC, Padma Hazarika, noted that teachers should work towards creating responsible citizens for society and the nation.

Professor Dr Deben Chandra Baruah from the Energy department of Tezpur University, the appointed speaker, elaborated on the current education system and the role of teachers.

The program was also attended by Tulshi Barthakur, chairman of the Assam State Text Book Production and Publication Corporation Limited, and Ritubaran Sarmah, chairman of AMTRON, among others.

The award-winning teachers from various schools in the district included: Pranab Jyoti Medhi, Jonmoni Bora, Kanchan Bora, Bipul Kumar Dutta, Rani Das, Mantu Boral, Amiya Kumar Bhuyan, Nandalal Das, Holiram Nath, Manoranjan Dev Bhagawati, Pranab Baishya, Mayur Kanchan Bora, Nagendra Saikia, Dipamoni Bora, Mukut Saikia, Subrata Das, Deben Chandra Boro, Mahiruddin Ahmed, Md Abed Ali, Bhaskar Kumar Saikia, Tankeswar Das, Mintu Chakraborty, Sibaram Basumatary, Bikash Rajkhowa, Dilip Bormudoi, Pronoy Bora, Bhabindra Bhuyan, Kamal Uddin Akond, Sukhlal Sahu, Girindra Kumar Bora, Parama Saikia, Rani Bhatta, Swapna Kotoky, Ratul Chandra Bora, and Bharat Khorka.

Our Sivasagar correspondent adds: The Sivasagar district Education Department, in association with the Sivasagar district administration, observed the 63rd Teachers’ Day at the Sivasagar Yuva Dal auditorium on Thursday, with many teachers in attendance. Dr Gopal Ch Hazarika, professor at Dibrugarh University, addressed the teachers as the chief guest. In his speech, Dr Hazarika emphasised the need to align education with the directives of the New Education Policy 2020. He highlighted the importance of rhythmic reading to minimise distractions and revive empathy through sharing and peer learning, which he noted is often missing among today’s learners.

Earlier, DC Sivasagar Aditya Vikram Yadav IAS, in his welcome address, thanked the teachers and education department officials for the district’s commendable performance in Gunotsav standings.

The event honoured 22 teachers from primary and secondary sections, as well as two distinguished teachers who won the State Teachers’ Award 2024: Hiren Neog, HM of Khanakhukura High School, and Lohit Chetia of 18 No Kathpar LP School.

Devajyoti Gogoi, IS, Sivasagar, presided over the meeting and urged teachers to work diligently to ensure effective learning for students.

In Konwarpur Nakatani School, Teachers’ Day was observed with solemnity by the Konwarpur Press Club and Asom Yuva Parishad, where 212 teachers were felicitated with gamosa and citations. The function was attended by Sarat Sensuwa, general secretary of the Assam Press Correspondent Union (APCU), Jitu Borgohain, president of Asom Yuva Parishad, Anil Saikia, former professor at Dibrugarh University, and Padum Saikia, president of APCU, who presided over the meeting.