23.5 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 14, 2025
type here...

Security tightened along Bangla border in Cachar

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SILCHAR, Aug 13: Security has been tightened along the India-Bangladesh border in Assam’s Cachar district to prevent possible infiltration attempts by extremist elements and to curb unauthorised cross-border trade, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, in an order, imposed strict restrictions on the movement and transportation of certain commodities along the border following intelligence inputs of likely illegal movement of people, commodities, and cattle through sensitive border pockets.

- Advertisement -

“This is a precautionary measure to ensure peace, stability, and security along the border and the administration is committed to preventing any unlawful activities that can endanger the district’s law and order,” Yadav said.

Related Posts:

He said the measure had been taken due to apprehension of activities that could disrupt peace and security in the region.

According to the order, no person is permitted to move within a one-kilometre belt along the border in Cachar district between sunset and sunrise.

Similar restrictions apply to movement on Surma River and its high banks during night hours, with special curbs placed on boat operations.

- Advertisement -

Fishing will only be allowed for local residents who must seek permission from the Katigorah circle officer, in coordination with the lessee concerned, and with copies endorsed to the district magistrate and the 170th battalion of the BSF stationed at Dholchera.

The order also prohibits the transportation of specific essential commodities, including sugar, rice, wheat, edible oil, kerosene oil, and salt during night hours, within a five-kilometre belt of the border with Bangladesh.

Limited exemptions may be granted for verified purposes, but only after scrutiny by the circle officer and local supply officials, with relevant authorities duly informed, it said.

Government employees on official duty in the border areas are exempt from these restrictions.

- Advertisement -

The order has come into force immediately and will remain effective for two months unless modified earlier, the statement added. (PTI)

Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India
Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India
9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate
9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate
Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places
Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places
Top 8 Oldest Dishes in the World
Top 8 Oldest Dishes in the World
9 Rare Animals Of The Indian Desert
9 Rare Animals Of The Indian Desert

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Road mishap in Khetri

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India 9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places Top 8 Oldest Dishes in the World 9 Rare Animals Of The Indian Desert