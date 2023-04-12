Silk Mark Expo Concludes Today In Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 11: The Silk Mark Expo held in Guwahati on the sidelines of Rongali Bihu will conclude on Wednesday.

Customers and viewers paid huge response to the Silk Mark Expo which started on April 8.

It has been done under the initiative of the Central Silk Board of the Textile ministry of the Government of India.

Silk lover customers are seen thronging this Expo to see and buy 100 per cent pure silk products from all over India. This Silk Mark Expo provides a platform for genuine weavers, cooperative societies, women entrepreneurs, traders, etc. to understand the value of pure silk as well as showcase and sell their products to customers. The unique feature of this expo is that a variety of silk textiles from numerous silk industries from all over India are available here. Every product sold at expo is also 100 per cent pure. The silk mark label can confirm the silk authenticity. There are also live testing counters at the expo.

So customers can check silk purity absolutely free of cost. The Silk Mark Expo -2020 is being organised from April 8 to April 12 at the NEDFI Convention Hall on GS Road, Ganeshguri (near The Hanuman Temple) in Guwahati. The Silk Mark Expo, which is open to all from 10.30 am to 8.30 pm, will conclude on Wednesday. In the presence of Guwahati MP Queen Oza, 46 institutions from across the country have joined the Silk Mark Expo. The Silk Mark Expo -2020 was inaugurated by Urkhao Gaura Brahma, Minister of Handloom and Textiles, Government of Assam. It showcases diverse silk products such as beautiful silk sarees and Mekhela-Chadars, silk jackets, various items of tosses, Mulberi Silk Sarees, bags, shirts, etc. Such silk attire is very useful for special occasions and festivals like Bihu, other festivals, weddings and so on.

There are more than 5000 authorised users (AUS) of Silk Mark and over Rs 4.0 crore silk mark labeled products in the market since inception. These labels are not only a mark of purity but also instill confidence in the buyers to purchase only the silk mark labeled products while buying silk thus increasing the demand for pure silk benefiting the sericulture farmers and other stakeholders involved in silk, a PR stated.