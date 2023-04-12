Cha Karmachari Sangha Stages Protest

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, April 11: The Meckleod Russell Tea Company has been accused of not giving fair opportunities to the tea workers which on Tuesday Assam Cha Karmachari Sangha affiliated to INTUC Margherita circle held a protest in the gardens of McLeod Russell Company and gheraoed the director office and shouted various slogans against the management of McLeod Russell Company ltd.

Assam Cha Karmachari Sangha Margherita circle alleged that the management of McLeod Russell Company in Margherita sub division has been depriving employees of their legitimate rights for a long time.

The employees gheraoed the director office in protest against not paying the employees travel bonus till date, the remaining 8% bonus for the year 2022 and the salaries for the month of march.

The protest held at McLeod Russell Company ltd in Margherita sub division namely Margherita, Dirak, Dehing, Namdang and Bogapani and gheraoed the director office and staged a strong protest as 3 days left for the eve of Assamese traditional festival Rongali Bihu Bihu and the company’s anti-employee behaviour was strongly condemned by Purna Baruah secretary of Assam Cha Karmachari Sangha Margherita circle demanded that the dues of the employees be released within 24 hours otherwise there will be a strong protest against McLeod Russell Company ltd in the coming days.