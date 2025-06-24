SLRC Offers Relief Measures for Job Aspirants Affected by Assam Landslides

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, JUNE 24: Recent Assam landslides have resulted in severe disruptions to the state’s transportation system, prompting the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) to take special action for candidates displaced by the disaster.

The landslides, especially intense along National Highway 27’s Jaginga-Lampu section, critically disrupted both road and rail infrastructure. Consequently, several candidates could not show up for their planned Grade-IV interview sessions in Guwahati. Apart from the direct loss of infrastructure, the landslides have also posed far-reaching challenges to local communities, affecting daily activities and economic stability.

With road services paralyzed, rail operations were also highly disrupted. In Railway Bulletin-1, dated June 23, 2025, released by the Northeast Frontier Headquarters (NFHQ), several train services were cancelled or postponed. This presented significant challenges for candidates from constituencies such as Dima Hasao and Barak Valley, who were left stranded or unable to commute to their interview destinations. The episode has highlighted the susceptibility of the transport infrastructure in the region to natural calamities and the importance of more robust logistical planning.

To cushion its recruitment process from the crisis, the SLRC declared that “special consideration” would be accorded to applicants from the worst-hit zones. This move is evidence of the Commission’s commitment to equity, as it assures that candidates will not be disadvantaged by factors beyond their control. By doing this, the Commission is striving to preserve fairness and integrity in its recruitment process in the face of the adversity.

The SLRC official announcement endorsed: “To provide a level playing field and equal opportunity, the Commission has decided to conduct a re-scheduled interview just for candidates hailing from the areas of Dima Hasao and Barak Valley.” This action strengthens the Commission’s commitment to ensuring a fair play for all candidates, reflecting a versatile and empathetic response to situations.

Impacted candidates have been instructed to keep a close eye on notifications concerning their updated interview timetables. The Commission assured that complete details will soon be released through the ASSEB (formerly SEBA) website at www.sebaonline.org.