Assam Government Issues Final Delimitation Order for 81 Newly Added BTR Villages

GUWAHATI, JUNE 24: The Government of Assam formally made the final delimitation order regarding 81 villages newly incorporated into the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) some time back, a major milestone in the continued administrative reorganization of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

The action serves to formalize the incorporation of these villages into the BTR structure and define their position within the respective constituencies, paving the way for better governance and development in the area.

Approved by the Governor of Assam, the final order is preceded by a consultative process with all stakeholders. Formalization of the inclusion of the 81 villages was done in a series of notifications by the Welfare of Bodoland Department: Notification No. E-233475/272 dated December 31, 2022; Notification No. E-233475/303 dated November 6, 2023; and Notification No. E-233475/387 dated September 21, 2024. These notices provided the legal basis for the integration of the villages into the BTR.

As mandated in Rule 3(2) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (Election) Rules, 2004, a draft delimitation order was made public and put out for scrutiny. Political parties, civil society bodies, and individual citizens were called upon to submit their objections, feedback, and suggestions within a seven-day window. The proceedings were monitored by a named authority, appointed under Notification No. E-610598/125 dated June 3, 2025, to assure transparency and impartiality.

Later, on June 5, 2025, the draft delimitation order (Notification No. ACS/LW/SEED/COOP/CA/04-A/2025/03) was published. District Commissioners Udalguri, Tamulpur, Baksa, Sonitpur, Nalbari, Darrang, and Biswanath were instructed to distribute the draft among the local stakeholders and file detailed reports on the feedback received. These reports consisted of public observations as well as official recommendations to aid in the final decision-making process.

Finally, after scrutinizing every input, the conclusive delimitation order has been released. It precisely demarcates the incorporation of the 81 villages into specific constituencies within the BTC system, culminating in the revised territorial boundaries being formally recorded in Annexure-A of the order for electoral as well as administrative purposes.