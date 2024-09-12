Supreme Court: Assam’s Fake Encounter Deaths Violate Rule of Law

HT Digital

September 12, Thursday: The Supreme Court of India has taken a strong stance against the alleged fake encounter deaths in Assam, stating that such actions are a clear violation of the rule of law. The court’s remarks came during a hearing on a petition seeking an independent investigation into a series of encounters reported in the state over recent years.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud expressed concern over the rising number of encounters in Assam, questioning the state government’s commitment to upholding legal standards and due process. The court emphasized that even in cases involving individuals suspected of serious crimes, law enforcement agencies must act within the framework of the Constitution and respect human rights.

“The rule of law is paramount, and it cannot be compromised under any circumstances,” the bench remarked, pointing out that extra-judicial killings undermine the justice system and erode public trust. The Supreme Court has directed the Assam government to provide a detailed report on these encounters, outlining the circumstances under which they occurred and the actions taken by the authorities involved.

The petitioner, a human rights organization, argued that these encounters often lack proper investigation and accountability, leading to a culture of impunity. They have demanded an impartial inquiry by a central agency to ensure that those responsible for any unlawful actions are held accountable.

In response, the Assam government has maintained that all encounters were conducted in accordance with the law and only in situations where the police personnel were left with no other option. However, the Supreme Court has stressed the need for a transparent and thorough investigation to ascertain the truth behind these incidents.

The court’s observations have once again brought the issue of encounter deaths to the forefront, highlighting the ongoing tension between maintaining law and order and adhering to legal principles and human rights.