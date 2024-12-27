13.7 C
Guwahati
Friday, December 27, 2024
Jilted lover kills woman in Guwahati

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, Dec 26: A 27-year-old woman was stabbed to death in broad daylight on Thursday by her estranged lover, a married man, in the capital city of Assam.

The incident took place at Nahoroni Path in the Hatigaon area, the police said.

The victim, identified as Mousumi Gogoi, was going out for some work from her rented accommodation when a man stabbed her multiple times just outside the housing complex, Assam Police inspector general Parthasarathi Mahanta said.

The lady was taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment, but she succumbed to her injuries, he added.

“The special operation group was immediately activated and the attacker was caught. He has been admitted to GMCH with self-inflicted injury,” Mahanta said.

Another senior official said that preliminary investigations revealed that the accused was in a relationship with the woman.

“The attacker is a married man and the woman had come to know about it a few days ago. After that, she started maintaining a distance from him, but he wanted to continue with the romantic relationship,” he said.

After being rejected, the accused decided to kill her, the police officer said.

Meanwhile, Assam DGP G P Singh in a post on social media said: “Reference stabbing incident of a young girl at Nahorni Path Guwahati – The assailant has been detained. He has self-stabbed himself and is being admitted to the hospital.” (PTI)

8 Wild Animals to Spot in Kaziranga National Park, Assam
9 Hidden Gems in Manali You Didn't Know About
10 Amazing Places To Visit In Assam in January
9 Whiskies Between ₹3,000 and ₹11,000 to Celebrate Christmas and New Year in Style
9 South Indian Meals For Festivals
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
