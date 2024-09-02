32 C
Guwahati
Monday, September 2, 2024
type here...

Tejashwi Yadav Slams Assam CM Over Scrapping Namaz Break

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav criticizes Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for scrapping the Namaz break for Muslim employees, calling it a move for "cheap popularity."

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

September 2, Monday: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for scrapping the Namaz break for Muslim government employees, labeling the move as a “cheap popularity stunt.” Yadav accused the Assam CM of targeting Muslims to gain political mileage, claiming that such actions are divisive and detrimental to social harmony.

- Advertisement -

The decision to scrap the Namaz break has sparked controversy, with various leaders and organizations expressing their concerns over the implications for religious freedoms. Defending his decision, CM Sarma stated that no special concessions should be made on the basis of religion and that all government employees should adhere to a uniform work schedule. The debate has fueled a larger discussion on the intersection of governance, religion, and political strategy in India.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Woman Jumps Off Bogibeel Bridge with Two Kids into Brahmaputra...

The Hills Times -