Tejashwi Yadav Slams Assam CM Over Scrapping Namaz Break

September 2, Monday: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for scrapping the Namaz break for Muslim government employees, labeling the move as a “cheap popularity stunt.” Yadav accused the Assam CM of targeting Muslims to gain political mileage, claiming that such actions are divisive and detrimental to social harmony.

The decision to scrap the Namaz break has sparked controversy, with various leaders and organizations expressing their concerns over the implications for religious freedoms. Defending his decision, CM Sarma stated that no special concessions should be made on the basis of religion and that all government employees should adhere to a uniform work schedule. The debate has fueled a larger discussion on the intersection of governance, religion, and political strategy in India.