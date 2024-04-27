NFR achieves highest ever scrap sale during last fiscal

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 26: Sale of scrap items are being undertaken in all divisions of the Northeast Frontier Railways as per the ‘Zero Scrap Mission’ of the Indian Railways.

To make the mission a success, the NFR ensured that each division, workshop and shed is free of scrap material.

During the last fiscal year 2023-24, the NFR earned Rs. 202.84 crores from scrap sale. With this selling of scrap, it has achieved the highest ever scrap sale record. This is an increase of 6.8 per cent as compared to the scrap sale of Rs. 189.92 crores during the financial year 2022-23.

During the drive under ‘Zero Scrap Mission’, NFR has sold 23553 MT scrap rails/p-way materials, 19192 MT of miscellaneous scrap items in the last fiscal year. It has also sold 26 diesel locomotives, 247 coaches and 284 wagons during the period.

The ‘Zero Scrap Mission’ drive has not only generated revenue for the Indian Railways, but will also create the space for accumulating other material including scrap. Under this mission, continuous monitoring is ensured to keep the stations, depots, sheds, workshops and sections scrap free. This monitoring has not only helped in surpassing the scrap sale target but also improved the aesthetics of stations, workplaces and surrounding areas. It has also helped to keep the railway premises clean and environment friendly.