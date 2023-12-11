STRAP: Assam’s research will leave its footprint on Aditya: Himanta

Tezpur University’s contribution to Aditya-L1 mission garners praise

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Dec 10: In a significant achievement for the Aditya-L1 mission, Tezpur University’s collaborative efforts have been lauded for successfully capturing the first full-disk images of the Sun in the 200-400 nm wavelength range. The Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) instrument, a key component of the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, played a crucial role in this accomplishment by capturing detailed images of the Sun’s photosphere and chromosphere.

The development of the SUIT instrument was a result of a joint endeavour involving Tezpur University, the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) in Pune, the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), the Centre for Excellence in Space Science Indian (CESSI) at IISER-Kolkata, the Indian Institute of Astrophysics in Bengaluru, and the Udaipur Solar Observatory (USO-PRL).

State chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media to express his appreciation for the achievement, stating, “Well done! This is great news – Assam’s research will leave its footprint on Aditya! Interestingly, Tezpur is also known as Agnigarh in the Mahabharata, and now the city’s work will endure the power of Agni devta.”

Ranoj Pegu, state education minister, also commended the scientists and researchers at Tezpur University, acknowledging their pivotal role in the success of the Aditya-L1 mission.

Janmejoy Sarkar, a PhD scholar from the Department of Physics at Tezpur University and Senior Research Fellow at IUCAA, Pune, was actively involved in developing IUCAA’s Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope payload on-board Aditya-L1. Expressing his joy, Janmejoy anticipates more valuable insights from the team in the coming months.

Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University, shared his delight over the accomplishment, emphasising that such news elevates the spirit of the academic community in the state. He noted that this achievement is a testament to Tezpur University’s commitment to quality education and research.

