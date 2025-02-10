27.3 C
'Urgent call for responsible decision-making to resolve Manipur crisis'

IMPHAL, Feb 9: “Manipur stands at a critical crossroads”, said a joint statement issued by 14 different social organisations of Manipur today.

It said for nearly two years, escalating violence, mass displacement, and a worsening humanitarian crisis have pushed the state into turmoil, demanding

urgent and responsible action from all stakeholders.

The 14 organisations included Committee of Peaceful Coexistence, Manipur (CPCM), Meetei Meitei Tribe Union (MMTU), Federal Students’ Organisation, Kangleipak (FESOK),

United Meitei Pangal Committee (UMPC), and Committee on Relief & Rehabilitation (CRR)

Over 60,000 individuals remain displaced and languished in poorly managed relief camps lacking basic necessities, healthcare, and sanitation, the statement said.

These dire conditions have led to severe health risks and psychological trauma, worsening the plight of the affected communities, it noted.

The government’s failure to curb illegal immigration, particularly from Myanmar, has further fueled tensions, the statement also said, adding that the unchecked influx of migrants has disrupted demographic balance and intensified resource competition, intensifying the crisis.

Despite repeated calls for the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to address this issue, the response has been insufficient, the statement further said.

The violent attacks by Kuki armed groups against civilians have resulted in

devastating loss of life and property since May 3, 2023, it said, adding that their unchecked actions violate human rights and international humanitarian law, yet the absence of effective law enforcement has emboldened them.

The continued failure of both the state and central governments to restore stability, implement a comprehensive peace plan, and provide adequate security measures has prolonged the suffering of Manipur people, it added.

The Governor’s customary address in the upcoming assembly session must include provisions for restoring peace in Manipur, the statement said and demanded allocation of two-three days to discuss the Manipur crisis before

deliberating on Budget Estimates 2025-26 and Supplementary Demands for Grants 2024-25.

It also demanded to implement an unconditional ceasefire to end violence and foster dialogue and ensure adequate relief, healthcare, and rehabilitation for displaced populations.

“Ensure immediate opening of national highways by employing adequate and necessary security forces,” the statement demanded.

“For 21 months, the people of Manipur have endured profound hardship. We urge CSOs, student bodies, youth organisations, and Meira Paibi movements to unite in demanding a peaceful resolution in the upcoming Manipur assembly session. We call on the government to cease intimidation tactics and the unjust lodging of FIRs against women and Meira Paibi activists,” the statement further said. (NNN)

