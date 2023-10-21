Traffic restrictions announced for Durga Puja in Guwahati

HT Bureau

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Oct 20: The Guwahati traffic police have issued a notification outlining traffic restrictions during the Durga Puja period. These restrictions will be in effect from October 21 to October 24.

According to the notification, goods carrying vehicles will be permitted to enter the city from 4 am to 10 am during this period. Commercial vehicles carrying goods with six wheels and more will face restrictions on National Highway No 27 and National Highway No 17 from 11 am to 12 midnight.

Traffic movement restrictions have also been imposed in areas including Dispur, Basistha, Bharalumukh, Jalukbari, Panbazar, Chandmari, and Noonmati during the festival.

Commercial vehicles with All Assam Tourist Permits coming from Lower Assam will be terminated at the Adabari bus terminus during the Puja period, while vehicles from Upper Assam will be allowed up to ISBT Betkuchi. ASTC buses from Lower Assam to Paltanbazar will not enter from Jalukbari and will be diverted to ISBT.