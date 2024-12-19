Cricket world pays tribute to all-time great Ravichandran Ashwin after his retirement

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Luminaries from the world of cricket on Wednesday doffed their hats to “all-time great” Ravichandran Ashwin after he announced his international retirement, leaving the game a little poorer after enriching it through a glorious career.

Longtime India teammate Virat Kohli penned an emotional tribute, recalling their “14 years of camaraderie”, current coach Gautam Gambhir hailed his influence on future generations, and Ajinkya Rahane reminisced how his every ball felt like a wicket-taking delivery as he stood at slip.

“I’ve played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you’re retiring, it made me a bit emotional and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me,” Kohli posted in X.

Ashwin, 38, announced his decision during the press meet in Gabba that happened after the third Test between India and Australia ended in a draw.

Earlier in the day, Kohli was seen embracing the off-spinner following a lengthy conversation in the dressing room as Ashwin wiped his eyes, sparking speculations on his retirement.

“I’ve enjoyed every bit of the journey with you ash, your skill and match winning contributions to Indian cricket are second to none and you will always and always be remembered as a legend of Indian cricket.

“Wish you nothing but the best in your life with your family and everything else that it unfolds for you. With massive respect and lots of love to you and your close ones. Thanks for everything buddy,” Kohli added.

With 765 international scalps in his bag, Ashwin is the second-highest wicket-taker from India after Anil Kumble.

Ashwin has taken 537 wickets at an average of 24 in 106 Test matches. He is also seventh on the overall list of wicket-takers.

“The privilege of seeing you grow from a young bowler to a legend of modern cricket is something that I wouldn’t trade for the world! I know that generations of bowlers to come will say that I became a bowler coz of Ashwin! U will be missed brother,” Gambhir said.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri hailed Ashwin’s craft and contribution to Indian cricket.

“Hey Ash, congratulations on a magnificent career, old boy. You were an invaluable asset during my tenure as coach and enriched the game immensely with your skill and craft. God bless,” wrote Shastri who is now doing commentary in the five-match series.”

India’s highest wicket-taker Anil Kumble lauded Ashwin on his illustrious career.

“Your journey has been nothing short of extraordinary! With over 700 international wickets and a keen cricketing mind, you are one of the finest to have graced the field. Congratulations on a stellar career, and here’s to an even brighter future off the field!” wrote Kumble.

Rahane, who often stood at slip to Ashwin, recalled his sharpness as a bowler who kept the batters guessing with his clever variations.

“Standing at slip was never a dull moment with you bowling, every ball felt like a chance waiting to happen. All the best for your next chapter!” exclaimed Rahane.

Harbhajan Singh, who is the fourth highest wicket-taker for India in Tests, praised Ashwin’s consistency.

“Your ambition as a test cricketer was admirable. Well done for being the flag bearer of Indian spin for more than a decade. Be very proud of your achievements and hopefully see you more often now,” Harbhajan posted in X.

Yuvraj Singh also celebrated Ashwin’s grit and adaptability.

“Well played Ash and congratulations on a legendary journey! From spinning webs around the best in the world to standing tall in tough situations, you’ve been a real asset to the team. Welcome to the other side!” remarked Yuvraj.

Former wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik hailed Ashwin as a “GOAT” and the best cricketer from Tamil Nadu.

“A GOAT retires. Well done on what’s been an outstanding career . Proud to have played with you and definitely the greatest ever to have played from TAMILNADU. Much love and enjoy some leisurely time with family and friends.”

Former India batters Suresh Raina and Mohammad Kaif also joined the chorus in hailing Ashwin’s legacy, one of the sharpest cricket minds.

The international cricket community too reacted to Ashwin’s decision from the game.

“Only one on the list with six Test 100s,” wrote former South Africa batter Herschelle Gibbs.

Ashwin (537 wickets) finished fourth in the list of highest wicket-takers in Test cricket behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708) and Anil Kumble (619).

“Glad you came, and that you were a part of the international game for so long, with such excellence. You taught, you educated and you entertained,” said former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop.

“Thanks Ashwin. Have loved watching you play for India,” posted former England skipper Michael Vaughan.