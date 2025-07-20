26.6 C
Guwahati
Sunday, July 20, 2025
type here...

Tragic road accident claims four in Hojai

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

A Correspondent

KHERONI, July 19: A devastating accident occurred early this morning at approximately 3:30 AM on National Highway 37 at Nilbagan, Hojai District, claiming the lives of four individuals.

- Advertisement -

The victims, identified as Hari Chauhan (45), son of Kashinath Chauhan from Laskarpathar, Hojai District; Mahesh Yadav alias Dukhi Yadav (46), son of Late Hari Kisun Yadav from Maj Basti, Forest Bazar, West Karbi Anglong; Nabi Singh (41) from Hojai and Rahul Dibragade (35), son of Bipul Dibragade, originally from Haflong Town, Dima Hasao, but residing in Lanka’s Bordolong, were traveling from Guwahati towards Lanka in a Swift Dzire (AS-02-W-6439).

Related Posts:

According to reports, the vehicle met with a fatal accident, resulting in the immediate death of two individuals at the scene.

The other two succumbed to their injuries during treatment at the District Civil Hospital, Jurapukhuri, Hojai, and HAMM Hospital and Research Centre, Hojai.

As of the latest updates, the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

- Advertisement -

This tragic incident has left the local community in deep mourning, with residents expressing shock and grief over the sudden loss of lives.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, and further details are awaited.

8 Compelling Reasons To Visit Orang National Park
8 Compelling Reasons To Visit Orang National Park
10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing
10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing
Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling
Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Powai Tea Estate demand change, call for full fledged union committee...

The Hills Times -
8 Compelling Reasons To Visit Orang National Park 10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling Best Places To Visit In India In July- August 10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway