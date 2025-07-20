Tragic road accident claims four in Hojai

A Correspondent

KHERONI, July 19: A devastating accident occurred early this morning at approximately 3:30 AM on National Highway 37 at Nilbagan, Hojai District, claiming the lives of four individuals.

The victims, identified as Hari Chauhan (45), son of Kashinath Chauhan from Laskarpathar, Hojai District; Mahesh Yadav alias Dukhi Yadav (46), son of Late Hari Kisun Yadav from Maj Basti, Forest Bazar, West Karbi Anglong; Nabi Singh (41) from Hojai and Rahul Dibragade (35), son of Bipul Dibragade, originally from Haflong Town, Dima Hasao, but residing in Lanka’s Bordolong, were traveling from Guwahati towards Lanka in a Swift Dzire (AS-02-W-6439).

According to reports, the vehicle met with a fatal accident, resulting in the immediate death of two individuals at the scene.

The other two succumbed to their injuries during treatment at the District Civil Hospital, Jurapukhuri, Hojai, and HAMM Hospital and Research Centre, Hojai.

As of the latest updates, the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

This tragic incident has left the local community in deep mourning, with residents expressing shock and grief over the sudden loss of lives.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, and further details are awaited.