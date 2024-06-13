Training program enhances local women’s expertise in tea production

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 12: A two-day training and orientation program on handmade tea preparation was organised by the region’s premier biodiversity conservation organisation, Aaranyak, in Kohora, Karbi Anglong, Assam, from June 9-10.

The training, held at the Community Resource Centre (CRC) in Chandrising Rongpi village of Kohora, was attended by a total of 15 women from six villages in the Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong Landscape (KKL), as well as 12 interested students from the local Chandrasing Rongpi Memorial High School (CRMHS).

The program focused on the processing of handmade tea and provided orientation to the local women’s groups under Alternative Sustainable Livelihood (ASL) initiatives by Aaranyak in the landscape.

Mina Tokbipi, a local entrepreneur from Englepathar village, was invited as the trainer. She provided hands-on training and orientation on handmade tea processing, which included two types of tea: green tea and Orthodox tea. She meticulously trained participants on the steps involved, starting from plucking the tender tea leaves to boiling them, hand-withering them, and drying them in the sun. Participants were taught every step of the process to ensure the highest quality and flavour.

Participants gained invaluable knowledge and hands-on experience in tea making, honing their skills in producing both orthodox and green tea varieties during the workshop. The in-depth training, coupled with a practical approach, was warmly welcomed by the participants, who appreciated the opportunity to enhance their expertise. This training session marked a significant stride towards elevating the quality and diversity of tea production in the region.

The tea training was coordinated by Aaranyak’s Joshna Terangpi and Sarlongjon Teron, along with other team members from Aaranyak. Swapan Nath, a teacher from CRMHS, was also present to support the team.

Aaranyak is committed to the conservation of biodiversity and ecosystems and supports indigenous communities through Alternative Sustainable Livelihood activities, education, and awareness programs in the Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong Landscape and Manas Landscape. This initiative is supported by IUCN and KfW.