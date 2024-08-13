Tree plantation drive celebrates girl child 

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 12: As part of a 100-day special awareness campaign under SANKALP: HEW, the Hub for Empowerment of Women organised a plantation drive in honour of the girl child at the Model Anganwadi Centre in Dharamnal on Monday. This initiative was carried out in collaboration with the district administration, Sakhi – One Stop Centre, and YES (Youth of Elite Society).

CDPO i/c urban project officer and district mission coordinator Romali Teronpi stated that the tree plantation drive, which aligns with the theme ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, was conducted with the support of CDPOs, supervisors, Anganwadi centre workers, and other staff. The tree saplings were planted in the name of a girl child.

YES president Sersumbi Terang highlighted that the joint effort with the CDPO in charge of the Urban Project Office and Sakhi – One Stop Centre facilitated this tree plantation program. He also mentioned that YES (Youth of Elite Society) is a nature-based NGO focused on environmental conservation and related activities.

The plantation drive saw the participation of liaison officer i/c Women Empowerment Kathi Katharpi; CDPO i/c Urban Project Office and district mission coordinator Romali Teronpi; SANKALP- Hub for Empowerment of Women centre administrator Ishta Terangpi; Sakhi – One Stop Centre gender specialist Mirdan Lekhepi; district programme assistant Pinky Vaiphei (SANKALP- Hub for Empowerment of Women); case worker Klirdap Rongpipi (Sakhi – One Stop Centre); Rangsina Tokbi; YES president Sersumbi Terang; and Sotkuru Ingti Kathar. ICDS supervisors and Anganwadi workers were also present.