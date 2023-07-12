29 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
type here...

Officials initiate ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ awareness rally in Sonitpur

Campaign aims to empower girls and promote gender equality

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

TEZPUR, July 11: On Tuesday, deputy commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra and MLA Tezpur Prithiraj Rava jointly initiated an awareness rally titled ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao – Walk Towards Dignity of Daughters’ from the DC office premises. The event was attended by ADC Kavita Kakoti Konwar, assistant commissioner, and in-charge of district social welfare officer (DSWO) Barsha Talukdar, as well as other officials from the Women & Child Development (W&CD) department and the Department of Health, Education & Welfare (DHEW).

The Ministry of Women & Child Development launched the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign in Sonitpur district during the current financial year. In collaboration with the district administration and the W&CD department, with technical support from the District Hub for Empowerment of Women in Sonitpur, a mobile van was introduced to promote the campaign and an awareness rally was conducted by Anganwadi Workers. The primary focus of these initiatives is to achieve the objectives of the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign.

The ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme was launched on January 22, 2015, with the goal of addressing the decline in the Child Sex Ratio (CSR) in the country and related issues of empowering girls and women. The awareness program aims to bring about behavioural and social change in the perception of the girl child by informing, influencing, motivating, engaging, and empowering all stakeholders.

The ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme aims to improve the Sex Ratio at Birth (SRB), increase the percentage of institutional deliveries, encourage first-trimester Anti-Natal Care (ANC) registration, enhance secondary education enrollment and skill development for girls and women, reduce the dropout rate among girls at secondary and higher secondary levels, and raise awareness about safe menstrual hygiene management.

- Advertisement -

 

 

Benefits Of Walking After Dinner
Benefits Of Walking After Dinner
Beautiful Hill Stations in and Around Assam
Beautiful Hill Stations in and Around Assam
10 Hanging Plants For Your Balcony
10 Hanging Plants For Your Balcony
Best Dental Colleges in India
Best Dental Colleges in India
Diabetes: Best Vegetables For Insulin Resistance
Diabetes: Best Vegetables For Insulin Resistance
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

12 July, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
Benefits Of Walking After Dinner Beautiful Hill Stations in and Around Assam 10 Hanging Plants For Your Balcony Best Dental Colleges in India Diabetes: Best Vegetables For Insulin Resistance