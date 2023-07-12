Officials initiate ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ awareness rally in Sonitpur

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

TEZPUR, July 11: On Tuesday, deputy commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra and MLA Tezpur Prithiraj Rava jointly initiated an awareness rally titled ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao – Walk Towards Dignity of Daughters’ from the DC office premises. The event was attended by ADC Kavita Kakoti Konwar, assistant commissioner, and in-charge of district social welfare officer (DSWO) Barsha Talukdar, as well as other officials from the Women & Child Development (W&CD) department and the Department of Health, Education & Welfare (DHEW).

The Ministry of Women & Child Development launched the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign in Sonitpur district during the current financial year. In collaboration with the district administration and the W&CD department, with technical support from the District Hub for Empowerment of Women in Sonitpur, a mobile van was introduced to promote the campaign and an awareness rally was conducted by Anganwadi Workers. The primary focus of these initiatives is to achieve the objectives of the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign.

The ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme was launched on January 22, 2015, with the goal of addressing the decline in the Child Sex Ratio (CSR) in the country and related issues of empowering girls and women. The awareness program aims to bring about behavioural and social change in the perception of the girl child by informing, influencing, motivating, engaging, and empowering all stakeholders.

The ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme aims to improve the Sex Ratio at Birth (SRB), increase the percentage of institutional deliveries, encourage first-trimester Anti-Natal Care (ANC) registration, enhance secondary education enrollment and skill development for girls and women, reduce the dropout rate among girls at secondary and higher secondary levels, and raise awareness about safe menstrual hygiene management.

- Advertisement -