Unidentified Man Succumbs To Death 

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, April 4: An unidentified man of aged 40 years died in Nagaon BP Civil Hospital last night while he was undergoing treatment after being injured severely in a road accident on Sunday night in front of Shyam Mandir near at Lakhinagar Chariali in the town.

Sources claimed that the unidentified man was found lying on the old NH road in a critical condition and on being informed, Nagaon traffic police rescued him. Eventually he was admitted to Nagaon civil hospital. But he succumbed to his injury last night while he was undergoing treatment in the hospital itself, sources said, adding that the body of the unidentified man was kept in hospital morgue for identification till the time of filing this report.