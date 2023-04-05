23 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
type here...

Unidentified Man Succumbs To Death 

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, April 4: An unidentified man of aged 40 years died in Nagaon BP Civil Hospital last night while he was undergoing treatment after being injured severely in a road accident on Sunday night in front of Shyam Mandir near at Lakhinagar Chariali in the town.

- Advertisement -

Sources claimed that the unidentified man was found lying on the old NH road in a critical condition and on being informed, Nagaon traffic police rescued him. Eventually he was admitted to Nagaon civil hospital. But he succumbed to his injury last night while he was undergoing treatment in the hospital itself, sources said, adding that the body of the unidentified man was kept in hospital morgue for identification till the time of filing this report.

- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

05 April, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0