HCMCT Manipal Hospital Dwarka launches ‘MOST’ initiative

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 24: Organ Donation is a noble cause that gives a new lease of life to thousands of people who struggle with end-stage organ failure. To inspire people to save precious lives, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka launched its new initiative, Manipal Organ Sharing & Transplant (MOST), in the presence of Dr. Deepa Malik, India’s first woman medalist of paralympic games, and Dr. Rajneesh Sahai, director, NOTTO.

- Advertisement -

In India, almost 4 lakh people need organ transplants every year due to organ failure. Not many people know that a single individual can save up to 8 lives by donating the heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, small intestine, and pancreas, after brain death. Brain death may occur in patients with head injury or stroke in whom the brain dies but the heart continues to beat, thus keeping the organs alive for a while. On the other hand, tissues like eyes, skin bones, and heart valves can be donated within 6 to 8 hours of any death.

During the launch of this initiative, Dr. Deepa Malik, said, “Organ donation is a noble cause that not only gives a new ray of hope to someone in need but also allows an individual to remain a part of this world even when they are no longer around. It is an undeniable fact that, despite medical advancements in India, there is very limited awareness about organ donation and how many lives it can save. The requirement for organ transplants has drastically risen and more people need to step forward to bridge this gap. I urge all Indians to donate their organs and support the cause.”

Speaking about the importance of this cause, Dr. (Colonel) Avnish Seth, VSM, head – Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Manipal Organ Sharing & Transplant, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals said, “We should all be proud of the fact that India carries out the third largest number of organ transplants in the world, annually. The country has in-depth experience and wide-ranging expertise in the world to perform living donor kidney and liver transplantation. However, the need of the hour is to donate organs and tissues when we are no longer in this world. Indians are altruistic by nature. With the help of this campaign, Manipal Hospitals aim to inspire more and more people to be a part of this noble act.”