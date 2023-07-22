LG Electronics launches mega blood donation drive

HT Bureau

Guwahati, July 21: LG Electronics India, a leading consumer durable brand in the country, commenced its nationwide mega blood donation drive in Guwahati city on Friday. The event marks a significant milestone in LG Electronics’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, with the objective of making a positive impact on society. Distinguished guests from LG Electronics India Guwahati Branch Office, Marwari Yuva Manch, and Guwahati Medical College graced the occasion as chief guests, lending their support to this noble cause.

Under the core theme of ‘Life’s Good When Life’s Shared’, LG Electronics India plans to celebrate its 26 years of successful operations in India through meaningful interventions. The nationwide mega blood donation drive aims to raise awareness about the vital importance of blood donation and inspire individuals to actively participate in this noble initiative.

Sandeep Patro, branch manager of LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., Guwahati Branch, expressed, “This mega blood donation drive epitomises our unwavering dedication to the welfare of society. We firmly believe that united in blood donation, we possess the capability to make a life-saving impact on innumerable lives. Our commitment extends beyond the present as we aim to continually propel this initiative, raising awareness among the masses.”

To ensure maximum impact, LG Electronics has devised a comprehensive mass awareness campaign, utilising radio and digital platforms to sensitise the public about the numerous benefits of blood donation and encourage their participation in life-saving efforts.

The mega blood donation drive commenced at LG Electronics’ corporate office in Noida, witnessing an impressive turnout on its first day. A total of 200 registrations were recorded, resulting in the collection of 156 units of blood. Renowned as one of the most trusted and beloved brands in the country, LG Electronics India is dedicated to enhancing lives not only through innovative products and technologies but also through impactful social initiatives. The company firmly believes that small actions can yield significant positive changes within society.