28 C
Guwahati
Friday, August 26, 2022
type here...

Hero Electric, Jio-bp to boost 2-wheeler EV adoption, battery swapping infra

Business
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Aug 25: In a bid to boost two-wheeler EV adoption and battery swapping infrastructure, Hero Electric is all set to partner with Jio-bp to strengthen mobility solutions for electric two-wheelers, the company announced on Thursday.

The customers of Hero Electric are expected to get access to the widespread charging and swapping network of Jio-bp, which is also open to other vehicles.

- Advertisement -

In addition to creating solutions for seamless customer journey on Hero Electric and Jio-bp apps, both the companies will bring the best of their global learnings in electrification and apply them to the Indian market to create a differentiated customer experience.

Jio-bp is operating its EV charging and swapping stations under the brand Jio-bp pulse.

With the Jio-bp pulse app, customers can easily find stations nearby and charge their electric vehicles. Further, with a vision of being among India’s largest EV network, Jio-bp is creating an electric mobility ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain.

Operating under the brand Jio-bp, Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML) is an Indian fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp.

- Advertisement -

RBML provides advanced mobility solutions and alternate fuelling options to its customers such as EV charging points, and battery swapping stations (BSS). Hero Electric currently has over 750 (and expanding) sales and service outlets spread across the country along with a widespread charging network and trained roadside mechanics on EVs. With over 4.5 lakh electric two-wheelers in India, the company has been delivering sustainable travel solutions over the past 14 years.

The company led the EV two-wheeler segment in the country, selling 8,952 vehicles for the month of July, according to the VAHAN data. (IANS)

BTS’ RM-APPROVED WAYS TO PULL OFF LONG COATS
BTS’ RM-APPROVED WAYS TO PULL OFF LONG COATS
TV Actresses Flaunt Their Curves In Bikinis
TV Actresses Flaunt Their Curves In Bikinis
TOP 10 AIRLINES IN INDIA
TOP 10 AIRLINES IN INDIA
K-pop stars BTS may be ruling the world with their voice. They have high educational qualification.
K-pop stars BTS may be ruling the world with their voice. They have high educational qualification.
BTS J-hope approved ways to nail airport looks
BTS J-hope approved ways to nail airport looks
- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Congress Hits Streets Against Price Rise

The Hills Times - 0
BTS’ RM-APPROVED WAYS TO PULL OFF LONG COATS TV Actresses Flaunt Their Curves In Bikinis TOP 10 AIRLINES IN INDIA K-pop stars BTS may be ruling the world with their voice. They have high educational qualification. BTS J-hope approved ways to nail airport looks