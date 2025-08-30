24.8 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 30, 2025
Himanta Biswa Sarma pays tribute to Major Dhyan Chand

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, Aug 29: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday paid tribute to legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary, and said the state is taking strides to emerge as a sports hub.

“Remembering the legendary Major Dhyan Chand on his jayanti, as we mark NationalSportsDay2025,” Sarma said in a post on X.

“Assam has taken giant strides in the sports sector – player welfare, modern infra, Khel Maharan, et al. We are working towards making Assam one of India’s most preferred sports hub,” he said.

The birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand is observed as National Sports Day. (PTI)

