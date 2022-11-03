Airtel Surpasses 1 Million Customers On Its 5G Network

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 2: Bharti Airtel (Airtel) announced that it has crossed the 1 million unique 5G user mark on its network on Wednesday. The company achieved this milestone in less than 30 days of its commercial launch even as the network is being built. At the beginning of October, Airtel announced the advent of its 5G services in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, and Varanasi. The services in these cities are getting rolled out in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout.

Randeep Sekhon, CTO, of Bharti Airtel, said, “These are early days but the response from customers has been very encouraging. Our network is being built every day even as all 5G devices are now capable of working on the Airtel 5G Plus network barring a few exceptions which should also be done in the coming weeks. We will continue to advance our network with a vision to connect the entire country.”

Notably, Airtel 5G Plus will bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. In addition, it will allow superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos, and more. With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus revolutionises education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility, and logistics.