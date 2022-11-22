18 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
type here...

Airtel 5G Plus Now Active In Guwahati

BusinessLocal Business
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Nov 21: Bharti Airtel (Airtel) announced the launch of its 5G services in Guwahati. Airtel 5G plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout. Customers with 5G-enabled devices will enjoy a high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread.

- Advertisement -

Commenting on the launch, Rajnish Verma, CEO of Bharti Airtel, Assam, and North East said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Guwahati. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast networks and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos, and more.”

Airtel 5G Plus will bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. In addition, it will allow superfast access to high definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos, and more.

With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus revolutionises education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility, and logistics.

Fifa World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fitness Routine And Diet Plans
Fifa World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fitness Routine And Diet Plans
Elegant Karishma Tanna Radiates Major Beach Aura
Elegant Karishma Tanna Radiates Major Beach Aura
10 Best Destinations in Bhutan to Visit in December 2022
10 Best Destinations in Bhutan to Visit in December 2022
Janhvi Kapoor’s Graceful Style
Janhvi Kapoor’s Graceful Style
The Most Pleasant Honeymoon Destinations In Asia
The Most Pleasant Honeymoon Destinations In Asia
View all stories
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Rupee Falls 7 Paise To Close At 81.81 Against US Dollar

The Hills Times - 0
Fifa World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fitness Routine And Diet Plans Elegant Karishma Tanna Radiates Major Beach Aura 10 Best Destinations in Bhutan to Visit in December 2022 Janhvi Kapoor’s Graceful Style The Most Pleasant Honeymoon Destinations In Asia